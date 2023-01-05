Read full article on original website
NBC New York
European Markets Clock Best Week Since November as Investors Digest U.S. Jobs Report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.1% higher provisionally, marking a 3.4% rise for the week — its best performance since mid-November. All sectors were in the green....
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Silvergate — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
What Apple, Google and Other Big Tech Companies Are Paying, Based on New Salary Transparency Data
It just got a lot easier to see how much some of the biggest tech companies in the world pay, thanks to a rollout of new salary transparency laws across the country. As of Jan. 1, California and Washington joined New York City and Colorado in legally requiring employers to post salary ranges on their job ads.
Kelly Evans: Aha! The Fed (Sort of) Admits It Caused Inflation
Most of the coverage of Neel Kashkari's essay on inflation yesterday focused on the fact that he said he favored hiking rates all the way up to 5.4% (from 4.3% currently). That, plus the rather hawkish Fed minutes, plus Esther George's comments on CNBC this morning--she's raised her forecast for rates, and sees the Fed hiking above 5% and staying there for some time--have all ruled out, for now, the possibility of a looming halt to rate hikes, which is pressuring stocks.
How to Balance Retirement and Emergency Savings in a Shaky Economy
While there are higher 401(k) contribution limits for 2023, you shouldn't skip building an emergency fund just to max out your retirement plan, experts say. If your rainy day fund is short, experts suggest contributing enough to your 401(k) to get the full company match and then diverting money into savings.
China's Big Cities Are Starting to Look Past Covid, While Rural Areas Brace for Infections
China will likely be able to live with Covid-19 by the end of March, based on how quickly people have returned to the streets, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. Chongqing, Guangzhou and the resort city of Sanya have announced in the last few days that the worst...
These States Will Dominate EV Battery Manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September
LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
Turns Out Companies Are Deflating Their Public Salary Ranges, So You Still Have to Negotiate for Top Dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls in December, But Rises for Black Women, Hispanic Men
The U.S. unemployment rate declined overall in December, but rose for Black women and Hispanic men, according to the latest nonfarm payrolls report. Black women saw unemployment increased to 5.5% last month, up 0.3 percentage points from 5.2% in November, data from the Labor Department showed Friday. Overall, Black employment held steady at 5.7%, while the unemployment rate for Black men actually declined to 5.1% from 5.4% last month.
Everyone's Elite, But Not for Long. Airlines Make Travel Perks Harder to Earn This Year
Airlines are raising the bar for travel perks, like lounge access and elite status. During the Covid pandemic, airlines allowed sidelined travelers to extend frequent flyer status. Carriers are also rethinking cabin configurations to fit more business-class or premium economy seats. When United Airlines gate agents call the first boarding...
Here's Where the Jobs Are for December 2022 — in One Chart
Health care and social services led the way with a gain of more than 74,000 jobs in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was driven in large part by a gain of 30,000 jobs in ambulatory health care. "Health care has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels, but...
