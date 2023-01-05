Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Kings must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings are not following the script. They should be tanking not contending. Right now, the Kings carry a 20-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough to put them in, get this, first place overall in the Pacific Division. They are higher than BOTH Los Angeles teams, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anyone claims he foresaw this, he’s lying. This is not the way things should be. The Kings should NOT be this good at this point in the season. Having said that, Sacramento does not have a flawless team. If it wants to really go all-in on the playoffs, then maybe a trade or two can help. Here we will look at the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
RUMOR: Myles Turner turns down Pacers contract extension amid trade links
The odds of Myles Turner parting ways with the Indiana Pacers before the February trade deadline have just increased significantly. This is after reports emerged about the 6-foot-11 center turning down a contract extension offer from his current team. Turner has already been linked to several teams across the league, and this latest development should only further fuel his exit rumors.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
Magic Johnson reacts to LeBron James, LA extending win streak to 5
Don’t look now but the Los Angeles Lakers have gone streaking. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and a handful of veterans have steered the ship in the right direction with Anthony Davis still on the sidelines. The latest effort against the Sacramento Kings was definitely something Magic Johnson could appreciate. Once the Lakers icon tweets about […] The post Magic Johnson reacts to LeBron James, LA extending win streak to 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles works out veteran big man amid Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers would love nothing more than to have a lineup that includes Anthony Davis in addition to LeBron James. However, Davis has been out with a foot injury and the Lakers are unsure when he will be able to return to game activity. As a result, the...
De’Aaron Fox deletes tweet ripping refs after controversial call decides Lakers game
De’Aaron Fox was not a happy camper after the buzzer sounded on the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. His frustrations apparently seeped into his social media activity as he threw some shade at the officiating from the game in a now-deleted tweet.
RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed
If there’s one player in the NBA who has seen his name mentioned numerous times in trade chatter over the last couple of seasons, it’s been Myles Turner. If rumors are to be believed, the Indiana Pacers have been actively shopping him almost every trade deadline yet he’s still remained on the team. The Pacers […] The post RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s eye-opening reaction to Mavs waiving Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker hasn’t been the same since leaving Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Walker’s lone season with the New York Knicks ended up being a disaster, so the Knicks subsequently cut him loose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. The rebuilding Pistons then bought Walker out, but to the former All-Star’s chagrin, no team ended up signing him until late November, when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came calling.
RUMOR: Mavs’ facing major roadblock in Bojan Bogdanovic trade pursuit
We’re now just a month away from the February trade deadline, which means that the rumor mill is going to be heating up considerably in the coming weeks. Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic has been linked to a move away from Detroit for pretty much the whole season, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if the 33-year-old ends up with a different team after February 9th.
Draymond Green sounds off on potential suspension
Draymond Green is no stranger to being fined and suspended by the NBA. Earlier this season, Green was fined $25,000 for a verbal spat with a fan during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He has been fined multiple times throughout his career after criticism of the officiating. Throughout his NBA career, Green has amassed […] The post Draymond Green sounds off on potential suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls’ Zach LaVine pours fuel over Lauri Markkanen All-Star fire after win vs. Jazz
The Utah Jazz may have cooled down after their hot start this 2022-23 season, but Lauri Markkanen continues to ball out for the team and that should be enough to get him to the All-Star Game. That is the belief of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who saw firsthand how dominant the Finnish star can be.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world on Friday night after absolutely destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-109 blowout win. The Hornets dropped a record-setting 51 points on the Bucks in the opening quarter and they never looked back. Terry Rozier was the man of the moment for […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hornets’ Kelly Oubre trade reality after injury, revealed
A number of teams were reportedly interested in trading for Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets prior to his previous injury, per Marc Stein. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns were two teams reportedly linked to Oubre. However, he recently underwent surgery and will miss the next 4-6 weeks. Oubre has emerged as a reliable […] The post Hornets’ Kelly Oubre trade reality after injury, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
