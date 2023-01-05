Westminster celebrates seniors with win over Jonesboro

On Wednesday, the Westminster Wildcats were back on the mat as they hosted the Jonesboro Cardinals in a dual match and with area duals coming up over the weekend, the Wildcats also took time Wednesday night to celebrate senior night as it would be the final home dual meet for Sam Reavis, Phillip McPhail, Cooper Thomas and Mack Thompson. While the Cardinals were able to pick up a couple wins on the day, including Quinton Adams 11-6 win over Hunter Oskouel at 138 and Jayden Taylor’s points win over Mason Ulzhelmer at 285, the shorthanded Cardinals would have to forfeit several matches that led to the Wildcats getting a large lead early.

And while the night was about Westminster’s four seniors, only one of them, Sam Reavis, would be in action Wednesday as he took on Mario Cabezo of Jonesboro at 157. Reavis and Cabezo appeared to be evenly matched as the two grappled through two rounds. However, appearing to no longer wishing for the match extend any further, Reavis wasted little time at the start of the thid round as he needed just 15 seconds of the period to pick up a win by fall over Cabezo. “I got a real good draw. My guy was real solid, he was strong and I thought he wrestled well,” Reavis said of Cabezo. Reavis noted that as the Wildcats prepare for area duals and the traditional duals tournament, Westminster has to “perform these next couple of weeks,” the senior grappler said.

“It’s real important for the season, for the team. We’ve got state coming up, so really excited,” Reavis said of the Wildcats opportunity to have a successful post season. And as for his solo journey heading into the post season of the wrestling season, Reavis made it clear that his intentions are to “go to state and just do the best I can, hopefully place top three. I’m really looking forward to what’s next.” Reavis said.