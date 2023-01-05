Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
New street posts near Jefferson High School meant to prevent drive-by shootings
The Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes new, reflective delineator posts installed near Jefferson High School will help prevent opportunities for future drive-by shootings.
kptv.com
3 arrested, 3 illegal guns found after police track speeding car across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a car sped throughout Portland and illegal guns were recovered on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 11:15 p.m. Friday, an officer saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on Southeast Division Street under I-205. The...
Man badly wounded in North Portland shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting and what they call an arson attack that happened in North Portland shortly before noon Thursday.
Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
Woman struck, killed by driver in Southeast Portland
A woman died after she was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street in Portland Friday evening, police said.
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
15-year-old boy accused of critically wounding another 15-year-old in Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is accused of two counts of attempted murder in a November shooting that wounded another 15-year-old boy in Northeast Portland and missed a 14-year-old girl, according to police. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and had been searching for him for several weeks. They arrested him...
Suspect in SE Portland Centennial Neighborhood shooting arrested
A suspect in the shooting and eventual death of Ian Beyers, was arrested by Portland police Wednesday.
Misunderstanding over Nike campus lockdown triggers false active shooter report
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A series of misunderstandings led to a lockdown of the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton Thursday, followed by a mistaken report of an active shooter that prompted police to respond to the campus. According to Sgt. Danny DiPietro with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the situation...
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
$3M to fund safety improvements on 181st corridor in Gresham
Gresham is receiving more than $3 million in federal funding for safety improvements on a major high crash corridor along 181st Avenue.
10-year-old found behind wheel of stolen car in North Portland, authorities say
Two kids were found driving a stolen car in North Portland early Friday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in North Portland crash
The pedestrian who was killed in a fatal crash on Dec. 18, 2022, was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
kptv.com
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
Minor suspect arrested in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting
Juvenile suspect arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.
PPB: Driver arrested after fleeing police, crashing in SE Portland
A driver wanted on felony charges led officers on a chase through Southeast Portland before he eventually crashed and was arrested.
PPB: 3 arrested for illegal guns after police track car going 100 mph
After attempting to elude police, three suspects were arrested carrying illegal guns Friday night, authorities said.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Investigations Unit, in collaboration with Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Police Bureau, is looking for a suspect who allegedly intentionally set fire to the Bank of America in Southeast Portland on New Year’s Eve. PF&R responded to a report of a...
