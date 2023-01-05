ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Investigations Unit, in collaboration with Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Police Bureau, is looking for a suspect who allegedly intentionally set fire to the Bank of America in Southeast Portland on New Year’s Eve. PF&R responded to a report of a...
PORTLAND, OR

