Rainier Knocks Out Eatonville Early
Eatonville: Anderson 24, Bickford 6, Blocker 4, Hall 2. Rainier: Askey 22, Swenson 18, Plowman 8, Hanson 6, Murphy 5, Blackburn 1. The Rainier girls basketball team raced out to a huge early lead Saturday and saw out a rather comfortable non-league win over 1A Eatonville, beating the Cruisers 60-36.
Cold Shooting Night Dooms Beavers at Home
Stevenson: Blackledge 14, Wyninger 4, Bach 17, Waymire 9, Funk 3. Tenino: Gonia 4, Schow 16, Feltus 6, Noonan 2, O’Connor 14. After a riveting win against Hoquiam Friday night on the road, the Tenino boys basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat in a 47-42 loss to Stevenson in non-league action Saturday afternoon at Brock Court.
Bearcats’ Defense Stymies Tigers in Swamp Cup Win
Centralia: Schofield 8, Sprague 7, Erickson 3, Baumel 1, Wilkerson 10. W.F. West: Fragner 7, P. Mishler 4, Buzzard 2, Rogerson 8, Deskins 13, Simpson 8, Bennett 8, Dalan 14. Still looking to solidify its defensive identity, the W.F. West girls basketball team took a couple steps forward in a dominant showing against crosstown rival Centralia Friday night in Chehalis in a 64-29 win.
Eatonville’s Comeback Downs Rainier
Eatonville: Bruun 29, Brannon 20, Cox 12, Klumpar 6, Taylor 2. Rainier: Ji. Meldrum 22, Howell 12, Jo. Meldrum 10, Owen 8, Sprouffske 4, Boesch 3. Rainier started the night off hot offensively, but Eatonville ended it hotter, dropping 26 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Mountaineers 69-62 on Saturday in a non-league matchup.
Bearcats Cap Perfect Week With Dominant Win Over Cougars
Going 3-0 over the course of the week, the W.F. West girls basketball team capped the week with a 55-36 win over 3A Capital Saturday evening in Olympia. Julia Dalan had 22 points in the first half alone, and finished the game 14 of 16 from the field for a game-high 28 points with minimal playing time in the fourth quarter.
Napavine Soars Past Onalaska in C2BL Win
Onalaska: Haight 2, Talley 4, K. Sandridge 2, B. Sandridge 3. Napavine: McCoy 8, Kaut 13, Tupuola 5, O’Neill 1, Schutz 4, Evander 6, Hamilton 10, Gilbert 2, C. Fay 2, H. Fay 6. Paced by a stifling defense, the Napavine girls basketball team defeated Onalaska Friday night at...
Beavers Drop Another to Grizzlies
Tenino6444—18 Tenino: Williams 1, Asay 8, Jones 4, Woodward 4, Grayless 1. Hoquiam: Bonney 5, LaBounty 5, Cady 10, Brodhead 2, Folkers 10, Kennedy 16. The Tenino girls basketball team fell in league action to Hoquiam Thursday night at home, 48-18. The Beavers couldn’t carry over a strong start...
Trojans Fall Away Against Comets
Naselle: Shrives 20, A. Katyryniuk 15, Davis 8, L. Katyryniuk 7, Columbo 5, Wilson 2. Pe Ell: Phelps 13, Carper 12, Zock 8, Shannon 4, King 3, Engel 3. The Pe Ell girls basketball team held its own against Naselle for a quarter, but couldn’t keep the juice going in a 57-43 loss in 1B Columbia Valley League play.
In Focus: A Look at Centralia College’s New Multisport Athletics Complex
Here’s a fresh look at the new Centralia College multisport athletics complex at the corner of Iron Street and Centralia College Boulevard. “The sports complex, which will include fields for baseball, softball, and soccer, will use modern turf composed of grass-like fibers supported by soft, tiny balls of cork or other material that works like dirt to hold each blade aloft,” according to the college. “The turf is porous, allowing rain to flow straight through into a drainage system. There’s no need to wait for the field to dry out to play ... The new fields will encourage more athletic participation and enhance Centralia College’s recruiting power. The college plans to add a men’s soccer team once the field is completed. It already fields teams for women’s soccer, baseball and softball. Those teams currently play on shared community fields in Centralia.” The college broke ground on the field in spring 2022. The college has been planning for this addition since 1999, when it started buying up the 40-some lots needed for the complex. Students have contributed more than $3 million toward the project through student fees.
Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023
• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
In Loving Memory of Margaret Reed: 1944-2022
Margaret Reed, age 78, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Margaret was born on June 13, 1944, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Joe and Grace Arends. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1962 and married her husband, Duncan Munro Reed, on Sept. 1, 1968. Margaret was...
A Look Back in Time: Chehalis Considers Annexation of Land South of City Limits in 1963
A front page story included in the Monday, Jan. 7, 1963, edition of The Chronicle detailed a proposal by Chehalis to annex land to its south. Unusual for its time, The Chronicle listed the author of the story, Chronicle staff writer George Blomdahl, as the author. At the time, The Chronicle included stories without bylines almost exclusively. The story was the first in a series of five examining the proposed annexation and covered the proposal and its supporters.
WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day
According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
Sirens: Possession of Stolen Vehicle; Eluding Police; DUI Arrest; Assault; Theft
• A juvenile was arrested in the 400 block of North Ash Street at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 and was booked into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly entering a vacant apartment and causing damage inside. • A burglary of a business in the 500 block of...
Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with home invasion
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man who has been charged in Marion County Court with home invasion, aggravated battery, criminal trespass to property, and battery. Braulio Romero of South Sycamore is accused of breaking into an apartment at Library Apartments early New Year’s morning. Once...
Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
One Arrested, Second Vehicle ID’d in Fatal Grays Harbor County Hit-and-Run
The Aberdeen Police Department has identified the second vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday evening, according to a social media post from the department. The announcement comes a day after a suspect was arrested in the case, said Lt. Steve Timmons in a news...
