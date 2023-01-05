ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

ocsportszone.com

Calvary Chapel records Orange Coast League victory over Costa Mesa

Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran goes up for a lay-up. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team took a one-point lead at halftime and went on to defeat Costa Mesa 58-53 in an Orange Coast League game Friday at Calvary Chapel. To see additional photos,...
COSTA MESA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Pacifica Christian edges Orange Lutheran in thrilling BSN Showcase match-up

Pacifica Christian guards EJ Spillman (left) and Logan Stewart contributed to the win. (Photos: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). The 3rd annual BSN Showcase matchup between Orange Lutheran and Pacifica Christian boys basketball teams lived up to its billing before a near capacity crowd at Pacifica Christian Saturday night.
ORANGE, CA
ocsportszone.com

After a long break, TVT captures non-league win; Tustin tops Buckley

Tarbut V’ Torah 93, Liberty Christian 30: TVT returned to action Thursday night after a 20-day holiday break and defeated Liberty Christian in a non-league game. Yonah Light led the Lions (7-3) with 25 points . Ari Varon and Isaac Joelson each had 13 points. Ryan Baron added 12 points and Graydon Carpet and Jake Coblentz-Brown scored 10 points each for TVT, according to assistant coach Jerry Neitlich.
TUSTIN, CA
ocsportszone.com

Woodbridge rallies in second half to defeat Northwood for second straight PCL win

Woodbridge’s JC Schindler is defended by Northwood’s Zaid Yunis during Friday night’s game. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Woodbridge High School’s boys basketball team battled back from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Northwood 45-37 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of a big crowd at Woodbridge Friday night.
IRVINE, CA
AllTrojans

USC running back Austin Jones announces return for 2023 season

Running back Austin Jones kept his announcement that he'll return for one more year at USC short and sweet. "Run it back," read a graphic that he tweeted out. Jones transferred to USC from Stanford last season. In his first year with the Trojans, he rushed for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 267 yards and a score.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
macaronikid.com

MONSTER JAM ® ROARS BACK INTO SOCAL

MONSTER JAM ® ROARS BACK INTO SOCAL WITH THREE WEEKENDS OF FULL-THROTTLE FAMILY FUN AT ANGEL STADIUM OF ANAHEIM IN JAN & FEB 2023!. Anaheim Monster Jam ® Stadium Championship Series Tickets On-Sale Now (Anaheim, CA) – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to SoCal with six action-packed events over three weekends at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in January and February 2023.
ANAHEIM, CA
102.5 The Bone

Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco

LOS ANGELES — Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paradise Post

Snowy owl 3,000 miles from home appears healthy in Southern California neighborhood

In the last two weeks, a female snowy white owl has been living off a diet of rats and gophers, likely hunted on a nearby Navy base and golf course. The owl, which raptor experts believe is about a year old, has been roosting on rooftops in a Cypress neighborhood about two miles away. Snowy owls are typically found in the vast grasslands and wetlands above the Arctic Circle and it is believed this is the first recorded this far south, prompting bird enthusiasts and others to flock for a glimpse.
CYPRESS, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California

As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man killed in crash on 405 freeway

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed after being ejected during a multi-vehicle crash Friday on the San Diego (405) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp where they found the victim lying on the freeway after the collision, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA

