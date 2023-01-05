Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Friday night Orange County high school basketball highlights and final scores
Woodbridge 45, Northwood 37: (CLICK HERE FOR STORY AND PHOTO) Beckman 66, Laguna Hills 60: The Patriots (10-8, 1-0) were led by by Cayon Do, who had 21 points; Abhi Archarya, who had 12 points and Miguel Llanes and Shayan Jafari who had 10 points each. Yannick Yoh added eight points for Beckman.
ocsportszone.com
Calvary Chapel records Orange Coast League victory over Costa Mesa
Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran goes up for a lay-up. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team took a one-point lead at halftime and went on to defeat Costa Mesa 58-53 in an Orange Coast League game Friday at Calvary Chapel. To see additional photos,...
ocsportszone.com
Pacifica Christian edges Orange Lutheran in thrilling BSN Showcase match-up
Pacifica Christian guards EJ Spillman (left) and Logan Stewart contributed to the win. (Photos: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). The 3rd annual BSN Showcase matchup between Orange Lutheran and Pacifica Christian boys basketball teams lived up to its billing before a near capacity crowd at Pacifica Christian Saturday night.
ocsportszone.com
After a long break, TVT captures non-league win; Tustin tops Buckley
Tarbut V’ Torah 93, Liberty Christian 30: TVT returned to action Thursday night after a 20-day holiday break and defeated Liberty Christian in a non-league game. Yonah Light led the Lions (7-3) with 25 points . Ari Varon and Isaac Joelson each had 13 points. Ryan Baron added 12 points and Graydon Carpet and Jake Coblentz-Brown scored 10 points each for TVT, according to assistant coach Jerry Neitlich.
ocsportszone.com
Woodbridge rallies in second half to defeat Northwood for second straight PCL win
Woodbridge’s JC Schindler is defended by Northwood’s Zaid Yunis during Friday night’s game. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Woodbridge High School’s boys basketball team battled back from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Northwood 45-37 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of a big crowd at Woodbridge Friday night.
USC running back Austin Jones announces return for 2023 season
Running back Austin Jones kept his announcement that he'll return for one more year at USC short and sweet. "Run it back," read a graphic that he tweeted out. Jones transferred to USC from Stanford last season. In his first year with the Trojans, he rushed for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 267 yards and a score.
2urbangirls.com
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
macaronikid.com
MONSTER JAM ® ROARS BACK INTO SOCAL
MONSTER JAM ® ROARS BACK INTO SOCAL WITH THREE WEEKENDS OF FULL-THROTTLE FAMILY FUN AT ANGEL STADIUM OF ANAHEIM IN JAN & FEB 2023!. Anaheim Monster Jam ® Stadium Championship Series Tickets On-Sale Now (Anaheim, CA) – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to SoCal with six action-packed events over three weekends at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in January and February 2023.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim looks to transform and revitalize portion of Santa Ana River Trail
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Imagine riding a bicycle to the Honda Center to catch a game, kayaking along the Santa Ana River with Angel Stadium in the background or walking on top of a deck and admiring the river and lush landscape. As Anaheim officials look to revitalize the Santa...
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco
LOS ANGELES — Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
Paradise Post
Snowy owl 3,000 miles from home appears healthy in Southern California neighborhood
In the last two weeks, a female snowy white owl has been living off a diet of rats and gophers, likely hunted on a nearby Navy base and golf course. The owl, which raptor experts believe is about a year old, has been roosting on rooftops in a Cypress neighborhood about two miles away. Snowy owls are typically found in the vast grasslands and wetlands above the Arctic Circle and it is believed this is the first recorded this far south, prompting bird enthusiasts and others to flock for a glimpse.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wanderwisdom.com
18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California
As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said today.
spectrumnews1.com
Man killed in crash on 405 freeway
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed after being ejected during a multi-vehicle crash Friday on the San Diego (405) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp where they found the victim lying on the freeway after the collision, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
