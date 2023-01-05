ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

KNOX News Radio

Northeast Central District Court activity

A busy day in the courts….. A former Grand Forks / East Grand Forks restaurant owner will have a preliminary hearing on February 6th on charges of theft-deception and misapplication of entrusted property. 21-year old Joseph Bushaw appeared in court on Wednesday. A Buxton (ND) man faces numerous charges...
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Update: Woman killed in New Years Day pedestrian crash in Cass County identified

(Cass County, ND) -- We now know the name of the woman killed in a fatal crash early New Years Day in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that the woman, 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle, was standing in the left southbound lane of I-29 near Oxbow when she was struck and killed by a car drive by 20-year-old Gabriel Schroeder.
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care

NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
NDDOT sets public meeting for proposed GF I-29 improvements

The North Dakota DOT has scheduled a public input meeting to discuss proposed improvements to I-29 in south Grand Forks. The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 2985 South 42nd Street. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.
Kim Steven Christopherson – Obit

Kim Steven Christopherson, 67, of Crookston passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He’d been diagnosed with cancer in October. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warrant of arrest was issued Friday for 21-year-old Joseph Owen Bushaw, the former owner of Joe’s Diner and The Wake ‘n Bak’n Cafe. The restaurants are now closed. Two felony-level charges are listed for Bushaw in Grand Forks County:...
Highest-paying management jobs in Grand Forks

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Grand Forks, ND-MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 7, 2023

The Crookston Driftbusters Snowmobile Safety Training field day for students 12 and older will be on today at 8:00 a.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. Complete the online class before field day by going to the Minnesota DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com. The cost is $24.95. A $5 fee will be paid after completion of the field day training. For more information or to register, call Mike Boucher at 218-280-3385.
GF council examines Epitome & Fufeng projects

The Grand Forks council received updates on a pair of large development projects on Tuesday. Work is getting underway on a development agreement with Epitome Energy to bring a $400 million dollar soybean crushing plant to the city. Staff will also compile a traffic and utility analysis for the project.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING TEAM WILL GET THREE DUALS TONIGHT AT THE MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN DUAL CLASSIC

The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team had an 18-day break in December before they wrestled last week in the Rumble on the Red at the Fargo Dome, where they competed very well, finishing 14th of 63 teams!! The Pirates will get back into duals today at the Mahnomen-Waubun Dual Classic at the Mahnomen High School. The Pirates will wrestle Pelican Rapids to start it off at 5:00 PM, followed by about 6:15 PM. They will go against Wadena-Deer Creek and finish it off at about 7:30 PM when they take on the host, Mahnomen-Waubun. The Pirates are 5-2 in duals this year, Pelican Rapids is 1-2 and finished in a tie for 42nd place at the Rumble on the Red. Wadena-Deer Creek is 1-2 in duals thus far, and Mahnomen-Waubun is 3-4 in duals, finished 50th place in the Rumble on the Red, and finished 7th of 9 teams in the Rodd Olson Invitational Tournament in Crookston.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL PLAYS FIRST IN A GIRL’S/BOY’S DOUBLEHEADER AT MENAHGA

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will play a Section 8AA opponent this afternoon when they head for Menahga to play the Braves. This is the first game of a doubleheader as the Pirate Boy’s Basketball will play Menahga after the girl’s game. The Pirates are 4-4 on the season and have lost their last two games, at Perham on Tuesday 65-45 with the #7 ranked Class AA Yellowjackets who looks like an early favorite in Section 8AA. The Pirates were beat by one of the better team in Northwest Minnesota, Detroit Lakes got them 59-37 in the Fergus Falls Tournament Championship after Crookston had beaten at that time the #1 team in Class A Hancock 56-55! Menahga is 3-4 on the season after beating Sebeka last night 66-33. Game time is 1:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 12:30 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show. The game can also be heard over the internet anywhere in the world by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL LOOK TO STOP A THREE GAME LOSING STREAK AT MENAHGA-ON KROX RADIO

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball squad has lost their last three games and they are 3-6 on the season and have had trouble starting games and before they know it they are 15-20 points behind before they could blink. Defense and a better offense are two areas the Pirates have to improve on and it would come at no better time then their game at Menahga this afternoon after the Pirate Girl’s game with Menahga is over with the boy’s game time slated for 2:30 PM. Menahga is 2-6 on the season and their last game was a 46-45 squeaker over Verndale. The game will be on KROX RADIO right after the boy’s game and also can be heard around the world via internet and go the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
