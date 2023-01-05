The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will play a Section 8AA opponent this afternoon when they head for Menahga to play the Braves. This is the first game of a doubleheader as the Pirate Boy’s Basketball will play Menahga after the girl’s game. The Pirates are 4-4 on the season and have lost their last two games, at Perham on Tuesday 65-45 with the #7 ranked Class AA Yellowjackets who looks like an early favorite in Section 8AA. The Pirates were beat by one of the better team in Northwest Minnesota, Detroit Lakes got them 59-37 in the Fergus Falls Tournament Championship after Crookston had beaten at that time the #1 team in Class A Hancock 56-55! Menahga is 3-4 on the season after beating Sebeka last night 66-33. Game time is 1:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 12:30 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show. The game can also be heard over the internet anywhere in the world by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

