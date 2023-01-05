Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter RouseThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
News Channel Nebraska
Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
1011now.com
Parking dispute leads to hours-long standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a disagreement over a parking spot near 9th and Washington Tuesday afternoon ended with a 34-year-old man now facing felony charges. According to Lincoln Police, a woman called 911 and reported that someone had threatened threatened her with a handgun during that dispute. When officers showed up, they spotted Jeffrey Howard on a second-floor balcony of a four-plex. He then went back inside and refused to come out.
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
1011now.com
Police respond to burglary at southeast Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Laundry Land near South 48th Street and Normal Boulevard on Sunday. According to LPD, an employee found the back door of the business ajar at 7:05 a.m. The employee later found that money was missing from the business.
WOWT
Omaha police investigate overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a man found shot early Tuesday morning was being treated at a hospital with a wound not believed to be life-threatening. They found the 41-year-old victim at 43rd and Grant Street at about 12:23 a.m. Police are asking the public for help as...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
klkntv.com
Car slams into Lincoln post office, causing ‘significant’ damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car caused “significant” damage to a Lincoln post office building on Tuesday, authorities say. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the post office near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the...
One hospitalized after early Tuesday Omaha shooting
Omaha Police say one person is in the hospital after being shot around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near 43rd and Grant.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
WOWT
Omaha Police and DEA’s new overdose taskforce to take down drug dealers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and the DEA Omaha Division have been working under the radar to take down drug dealers in the metro. “We are at a point in our society where truly it takes one pill to kill somebody,” said Emily Murray with the DEA’s Omaha division.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
1011now.com
19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at south 4th Street and Willow Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., dead...
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
1011now.com
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police deployed a Taser on a man they said was resisting arrest at Eppley Airfield early Wednesday. Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in his documentation. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta,...
klkntv.com
Fremont teen found dead in Council Bluffs apartment with gunshot wound
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Fremont teen was killed in a Council Bluffs shooting on Sunday, authorities say. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to an apartment near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in alleged assault in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
KETV.com
Omaha police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint on Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for a robber that held up a gas station at gunpoint on Sunday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., a Black male armed with a firearm demanded money at the Casey's near N 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to authorities. No injuries...
1011now.com
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue family is being forced to live with other family members after an intoxicated driver smashed into their home last month. “It sounded like a huge explosion coming from our bathroom,” says Elizabeth Martin. “I heard my husband go, is that a car?”
