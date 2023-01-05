ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
News Channel Nebraska

Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
1011now.com

Parking dispute leads to hours-long standoff in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a disagreement over a parking spot near 9th and Washington Tuesday afternoon ended with a 34-year-old man now facing felony charges. According to Lincoln Police, a woman called 911 and reported that someone had threatened threatened her with a handgun during that dispute. When officers showed up, they spotted Jeffrey Howard on a second-floor balcony of a four-plex. He then went back inside and refused to come out.
News Channel Nebraska

Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
1011now.com

Police respond to burglary at southeast Lincoln laundromat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Laundry Land near South 48th Street and Normal Boulevard on Sunday. According to LPD, an employee found the back door of the business ajar at 7:05 a.m. The employee later found that money was missing from the business.
WOWT

Omaha police investigate overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a man found shot early Tuesday morning was being treated at a hospital with a wound not believed to be life-threatening. They found the 41-year-old victim at 43rd and Grant Street at about 12:23 a.m. Police are asking the public for help as...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
1011now.com

19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at south 4th Street and Willow Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., dead...
1011now.com

Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police deployed a Taser on a man they said was resisting arrest at Eppley Airfield early Wednesday. Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in his documentation. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta,...
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in alleged assault in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
1011now.com

Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue family is being forced to live with other family members after an intoxicated driver smashed into their home last month. “It sounded like a huge explosion coming from our bathroom,” says Elizabeth Martin. “I heard my husband go, is that a car?”
