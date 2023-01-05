LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a disagreement over a parking spot near 9th and Washington Tuesday afternoon ended with a 34-year-old man now facing felony charges. According to Lincoln Police, a woman called 911 and reported that someone had threatened threatened her with a handgun during that dispute. When officers showed up, they spotted Jeffrey Howard on a second-floor balcony of a four-plex. He then went back inside and refused to come out.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO