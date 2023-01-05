ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Quavo Releases ‘Without You’ in Moving Tribute Song to Takeoff

By Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y45Sf_0k40v5Rm00

Quavo shared “Without YOU” on Wednesday night, a tribute song to his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff , who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.

The black and white video shows Quavo sitting in a studio with his eyes closed and smoking while listening to the raw and heartfelt track.

“Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog,” the Migos artist sings on the chorus.

In the song, he remembers the low and high points of their career that they celebrated together: “Remember them days we ain’t have our shit together?/On the Nawfside times was hard but them days was better.” Quavo also references their debut album, Only Built for Infinity Links , singing, “I wish I had a time machine/Just so you take a ride with me/I miss just how you smile at me/Unc & Phew until infinity.”

The new tribute was shared to Quavo’s socials with the brief message, “Long Live Take Infinity.” In a longer post following Takeoff’s public memorial in November, the 31-year-old rapper also wrote a letter addressed to his late nephew.

Addressed to “Take,” Quavo remembered their unbreakable bond: “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team.”

The third member of Migos, Offset , once shared what made Takeoff so special in an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2018. “He is outspoken with the people he fuck with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else. He analyzes a lot, that’s why I think his raps be so strong,” Offset said. “Takeoff got some strong shit. He’s just powerful.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Black Enterprise

New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

French Montana Breaks Silence After Shooting in Miami Gardens

French Montana is thankful to be alive and that those injured in the shooting in Miami Gardens are all expected to make it ... breaking his silence on the scary incident. French just addressed Thursday night's terrifying ordeal, writing, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022

It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
HipHopDX.com

Gangsta Boo: New Details Emerge In Memphis Rap Legend’s Death

As fans and friends alike process Gangsta Boo’s unexpected death over the weekend, new details have emerged surrounding the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member. Gangsta Boo died at the age of 43 on Sunday (January 1). According to Fox 13 Memphis, the rapper (real name Lola Mitchell) was found dead around 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy

Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy