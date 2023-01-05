Elmira boys hoops tops Horseheads

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys basketball team earned a huge win Wednesday night.

The Express topped visiting Horseheads 75-69 before a capacity crowd at Elmira High School. Kobe Thomas led the Express with 17 points followed by 15 from Da’Mon Jackson and 14 from Tyre Daniel.

Alex Daughtery paced the Blue Raiders with 21 points in the loss for Horseheads. Full Tuesday night scoreboard below from 18 Sports.

High School Boys Basketball

Elmira 75, Horseheads 69

Ithaca 66, Corning 57

Waverly 72, Newark Valley 41

Wellsville 53, Haverling 45

High School Girls Basketball

Newark Valley 45, Waverly 38

Troy 49, Athens 29

Towanda 45, Wyalusing 26

High School Wrestling

Tioga 43, Waverly 24

Moravia 53, Edison 24

Marathon 39, S-VE/Candor 36

NCAA Basketball

West Chester (Men) 70, Mansfield 68

West Chester (Women) 75, Mansfield 43





