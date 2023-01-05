ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira boys hoops tops Horseheads

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys basketball team earned a huge win Wednesday night.

The Express topped visiting Horseheads 75-69 before a capacity crowd at Elmira High School. Kobe Thomas led the Express with 17 points followed by 15 from Da’Mon Jackson and 14 from Tyre Daniel.

Alex Daughtery paced the Blue Raiders with 21 points in the loss for Horseheads. Full Tuesday night scoreboard below from 18 Sports.

High School Boys Basketball
Elmira 75, Horseheads 69
Ithaca 66, Corning 57
Waverly 72, Newark Valley 41
Wellsville 53, Haverling 45

High School Girls Basketball
Newark Valley 45, Waverly 38
Troy 49, Athens 29
Towanda 45, Wyalusing 26

High School Wrestling
Tioga 43, Waverly 24
Moravia 53, Edison 24
Marathon 39, S-VE/Candor 36

NCAA Basketball
West Chester (Men) 70, Mansfield 68
West Chester (Women) 75, Mansfield 43

