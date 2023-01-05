ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ceoworld.biz

Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire

From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year

Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
ATLANTA, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

A Tale of Two Cities

Two Cities Pizza Co. brings New York-style thin crust and Chicago deep dish pizzas to Suwanee. There’s perhaps no food more universally loved than pizza. There’s also probably no food debate more heated here in the States than which style of pizza reigns supreme: New York-style thin crust or Chicago deep dish. Lucky for us, we can have the best of both worlds under one roof at one of Suwanee’s newest restaurants, Two Cities Pizza Co. Combining their entrepreneurial spirit and love of food, longtime friends Zach Greves and Sean Spurlock opened the original Two Cities location in the suburbs of Cincinnati in 2016. The restaurant has received a number of accolades since opening, including a spot on Yelp’s List of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021. Just a few months after opening, the restaurant was even voted the best pizza in the Queen City — no small feat for a pizza joint located in the ’burbs. While the food is exceptional, Greves and Spurlock put just as much thought and care into the design and overall atmosphere of the restaurant itself.
SUWANEE, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
Atlanta News

A Soldier’s Play to play the Fox Theatre, March 28-April 2

AND FEATURING OFF-BROADWAY’S ORIGINAL ‘BERNARD COBB’. Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of A Soldier’s Play will go on sale Jan. 20. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/ASoldiersPlay or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at 855-285-8499.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community

Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Little Five Points in Atlanta Georgia

Little Five Points, a Commercial Neighborhood in Atlanta Georgia. As a result, Little Five Points has become an arts and culture hub for Atlanta. People of all ages and backgrounds enjoy the diversity of the neighborhood. One of the main reasons for the area's success is the fact that it is walkable. Aside from the many restaurants and bars, the neighborhood is also home to numerous street musicians and artists. An ample communal space in the heart of the neighborhood provides an excellent place for residents to socialize.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia

Where are The Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia?. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, is a high-end seafood and oyster bar that has garnered much praise from media outlets and was ranked as the best new seafood restaurant by Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant, which has a plush interior and a menu that features two different types of clam chowder, boasts impressive seafood. There are several preparations for fish, including a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, and king crab. Argyle booths and a tiled floor add to the chic vibe of the restaurant. Several preparations of fried seafood are on the menu, including dry-aged beef and a daily entree special. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the full raw bar. The selection includes oysters, clams, and lobsters. The raw bar also features classic cocktails.
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents

On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Atlanta 11-year-old boy found

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Marlon Williams has been found,. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Anyone with information should...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Isla Fisher Sunbathes in Strappy Cutout Swimsuit in New Instagram Photo

