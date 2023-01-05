Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
ceoworld.biz
Neil Mirchandani Turned Two Couches into a Multimillion Dollar Event Rental Empire
From the entertainment industry mecca of the South, in Atlanta, Ga., Neil Mirchandani leads a multimillion dollar event furnishing company, LLL Event Furnishings & Rentals. Mirchandani, who turned DJ to founder of the top provider for films and music videos, has even had some pieces featured on the hit Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind’ while at the center of the infamous Atlanta nightlife.
Eater
There’s Now an Entire Bar and Restaurant for Playing Darts on Howell Mill Road
Playing a round of darts at your local dive bar crosses over into high-tech territory in Atlanta with the opening of Flight Club at Star Metals on January 11 — an entire bar and restaurant dedicated to the target-throwing contest. The UK-based “eatertainment” chain specializes in a technologically driven...
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
suwaneemagazine.com
A Tale of Two Cities
Two Cities Pizza Co. brings New York-style thin crust and Chicago deep dish pizzas to Suwanee. There’s perhaps no food more universally loved than pizza. There’s also probably no food debate more heated here in the States than which style of pizza reigns supreme: New York-style thin crust or Chicago deep dish. Lucky for us, we can have the best of both worlds under one roof at one of Suwanee’s newest restaurants, Two Cities Pizza Co. Combining their entrepreneurial spirit and love of food, longtime friends Zach Greves and Sean Spurlock opened the original Two Cities location in the suburbs of Cincinnati in 2016. The restaurant has received a number of accolades since opening, including a spot on Yelp’s List of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021. Just a few months after opening, the restaurant was even voted the best pizza in the Queen City — no small feat for a pizza joint located in the ’burbs. While the food is exceptional, Greves and Spurlock put just as much thought and care into the design and overall atmosphere of the restaurant itself.
saportareport.com
Cincinnati’s revitalization effort, and how Atlanta could be headed the same way
On a recent trip to Cincinnati, I got to visit the Over-the-Rhine (OTR) — the city’s most popular Downtown district vibrant with shops, restaurants, people and more. It was fun enjoying relatively walkable streets and amenities. It even reminded me of parts of Atlanta. Which kind of has me worried.
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
A Soldier’s Play to play the Fox Theatre, March 28-April 2
AND FEATURING OFF-BROADWAY’S ORIGINAL ‘BERNARD COBB’. Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of A Soldier’s Play will go on sale Jan. 20. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/ASoldiersPlay or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at 855-285-8499.
A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community
Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Little Five Points in Atlanta Georgia
Little Five Points, a Commercial Neighborhood in Atlanta Georgia. As a result, Little Five Points has become an arts and culture hub for Atlanta. People of all ages and backgrounds enjoy the diversity of the neighborhood. One of the main reasons for the area's success is the fact that it is walkable. Aside from the many restaurants and bars, the neighborhood is also home to numerous street musicians and artists. An ample communal space in the heart of the neighborhood provides an excellent place for residents to socialize.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia
Where are The Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia?. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, is a high-end seafood and oyster bar that has garnered much praise from media outlets and was ranked as the best new seafood restaurant by Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant, which has a plush interior and a menu that features two different types of clam chowder, boasts impressive seafood. There are several preparations for fish, including a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, and king crab. Argyle booths and a tiled floor add to the chic vibe of the restaurant. Several preparations of fried seafood are on the menu, including dry-aged beef and a daily entree special. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the full raw bar. The selection includes oysters, clams, and lobsters. The raw bar also features classic cocktails.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 56; Casa Robles earns 100
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta, the home of the Whopper is now home to a failing health score this week. Burger King failed a routine inspection with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee touched...
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed
Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
capitalbnews.org
Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents
On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Missing Atlanta 11-year-old boy found
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Marlon Williams has been found,. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Anyone with information should...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Isla Fisher Sunbathes in Strappy Cutout Swimsuit in New Instagram Photo
Isla Fisher is soaking up every last minute on the tropical Caribbean beaches. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Comments / 0