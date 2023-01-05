65-year prison sentence for senior living thefts up in air as appeals court decision is reversed again

Read full article on original website
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
Slain teen’s family continues search for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed on the west side of Columbus two months ago is still calling for justice, demanding action from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Chants of, “Say his name: Sin’zae Reed” were heard outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday from members of Reed’s family and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman indicted for allegedly assaulting mother, and deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on December 3, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 41 for a 9-1-1 hangup call. The sheriff’s office said when deputies...
WHIZ
Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars
A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools. Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they...
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
WSYX ABC6
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
Woman in custody after reportedly shooting husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot by his wife in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. The injured man was taken...
Four suspects in custody in connection with Ohio homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot in […]
peakofohio.com
Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
Police: 15-year-old charged with firing shots into Beechcroft High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old has been charged for allegedly firing shots into Beechcroft High School on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the school, located on Beechcroft Road, during school hours on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal said...
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
NBC4 Columbus
Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. Woman hospitalized after being shot in head, leg. A woman was taken to a local hospital after being...
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
WSYX ABC6
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
