Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho murders, booked into Idaho jail

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was back in Idaho and booked into the Latah County Jail, authorities said Wednesday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, will face first-degree murder and burglary charges, KREM-TV reported. He is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were found in a house Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves shared with two other roommates, who were unharmed, according to CBS News.

Kohberger was transferred out of a county jail in Pennsylvania. He flew into Pullman, Washington, on Wednesday evening and was taken to the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, by truck, Fox News reported.

A probable cause affidavit will also be unsealed, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, KTVB reported. The affidavit will be available once Kohberger has appeared in court in Idaho, according to KREM.

Kohberger, a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, according to The Associated Press.

Kohberger waived his extradition rights during his court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police released video from body cameras showing two traffic stops where Kohberger was pulled over on Dec. 15, just minutes apart, KIRO-TV reported. At the time, Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra from Washington to Pennsylvania with his father.

According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger transferred the title of the Elantra from Pennsylvania, which was issued on April 20, 2022, to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18, 2022 — five days after the students were killed.

