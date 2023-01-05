ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Irvine Continues to Put the City’s Taxpayers & Electricity Ratepayers at Financial Risk

By Franklin J. Lunding
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

New Year: New Start?

Sources tell me that four critical issues facing our City will be discussed by the new Council in January:. Last year, the City Council — on a 4-1 vote with Councilman Larry Agran voting NO — preliminarily approved hundreds of millions of dollars for major development projects in the Great Park, even though the plans had not been reviewed by the public, or the City’s own Planning Commission, Transportation Commission, or Finance Commission. After backlash from the community, the new Council appears to be more receptive to listening to constituents (and the City’s commissioners) before pushing forward.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

How the OC Streetcar Put Downtown Santa Ana on A New Path

It’s been a major year for Downtown Santa Ana, where a $509 million rail project could put the area and its Latino merchants on an entirely new track. The story goes back at least a decade, when a wave of small business owners first protested a tax on them collected by Downtown Inc., the downtown economic interest group which in turn was tasked with promoting the area.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Will Orange County see a super bloom?

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Proposed South OC Charter School Seeks Approval from OC Board of Education

After not getting approved by the Capistrano Unified School District, a proposed new charter school in South Orange County named California Republic Leadership Academy is instead looking to get the green light from the Orange County Board of Education. The OCBE, which hears appeals for charter school petitions, is expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Homeowner Says Contractor Took Money and Did Not Do the Work

Rosa Crespin wanted window shutters for her new home. She said she got a good price through Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings – $1,750 for shutters on six windows. But Crespin said the company offered her the deal only if she paid full price up front. “I thought it was...
GLENDORA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Orange school board fires supt.

Over the protests of many speakers, the Orange Unified School District Board of Education fired superintendent Gunn Marie Hansen on Thursday night. By a 4-3 margin, the board voted to put her on paid administrative leave during a 30-day notice of termination. Also placed on leave was Cathleen Corella, assistant superintendent of education.
ORANGE, CA
menifee247.com

No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper

The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast

Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy