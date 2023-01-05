Irvine Continues to Put the City’s Taxpayers & Electricity Ratepayers at Financial Risk

Read full article on original website
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
New Year: New Start?
Sources tell me that four critical issues facing our City will be discussed by the new Council in January:. Last year, the City Council — on a 4-1 vote with Councilman Larry Agran voting NO — preliminarily approved hundreds of millions of dollars for major development projects in the Great Park, even though the plans had not been reviewed by the public, or the City’s own Planning Commission, Transportation Commission, or Finance Commission. After backlash from the community, the new Council appears to be more receptive to listening to constituents (and the City’s commissioners) before pushing forward.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County charts uncertain course to manage growing senior population
PLACENTIA, Calif. — In the coming decades, California expects its senior population to skyrocket, with Orange County anticipating a population of nearly 1 million people older than 65 over the next 40 years. The county is already taking steps to prepare, just recently signing an agreement with the city...
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
piedmontexedra.com
Orange Unified’s conservative majority fires superintendent with a day’s notice
With one day’s notice during winter recess, a conservative majority on the Orange Unified school board fired respected Supt. Gunn Marie Hansen with no explanation after a closed-door meeting Thursday night. The vote followed impassioned public comments from parents, teachers and community members who pleaded with them to change...
How the OC Streetcar Put Downtown Santa Ana on A New Path
It’s been a major year for Downtown Santa Ana, where a $509 million rail project could put the area and its Latino merchants on an entirely new track. The story goes back at least a decade, when a wave of small business owners first protested a tax on them collected by Downtown Inc., the downtown economic interest group which in turn was tasked with promoting the area.
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
spectrumnews1.com
Will Orange County see a super bloom?
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim looks to transform and revitalize portion of Santa Ana River Trail
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Imagine riding a bicycle to the Honda Center to catch a game, kayaking along the Santa Ana River with Angel Stadium in the background or walking on top of a deck and admiring the river and lush landscape. As Anaheim officials look to revitalize the Santa...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
sanclementetimes.com
Proposed South OC Charter School Seeks Approval from OC Board of Education
After not getting approved by the Capistrano Unified School District, a proposed new charter school in South Orange County named California Republic Leadership Academy is instead looking to get the green light from the Orange County Board of Education. The OCBE, which hears appeals for charter school petitions, is expected...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Homeowner Says Contractor Took Money and Did Not Do the Work
Rosa Crespin wanted window shutters for her new home. She said she got a good price through Glendora-based Affordable Window Coverings – $1,750 for shutters on six windows. But Crespin said the company offered her the deal only if she paid full price up front. “I thought it was...
KPBS
Residential batteries linked over internet could soon help California’s electrical grid
It has been less than a year since Andrea Divis moved back to San Diego County into a two-story Oceanside home. “It’s comfortable and cozy, and really, the backyard is kind of like my oasis,” Divis said. She deals with a chronic medical condition that does not allow...
orangecountytribune.com
Orange school board fires supt.
Over the protests of many speakers, the Orange Unified School District Board of Education fired superintendent Gunn Marie Hansen on Thursday night. By a 4-3 margin, the board voted to put her on paid administrative leave during a 30-day notice of termination. Also placed on leave was Cathleen Corella, assistant superintendent of education.
menifee247.com
No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper
The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
KTLA.com
Video: Huntington Beach bicyclist swamped by spray from CalTrans truck
The heavy storm from earlier this week may have left, but high surf remains, and one bicyclist in Huntington Beach learned the hard way that there’s still plenty of standing water in Southern California. On Friday, the cyclist was riding on a path alongside a roadway when a CalTrans...
foxla.com
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach
The major storm that hit California this week brought large surfs and high tides that closed beaches, caused flooding and brought an incredibly rare sight to the Long Beach Peninsula: surfers. The post Photos: Local surfers take on rare waves in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
