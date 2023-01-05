McLennan and Bell County see COVID-19 cases increase post-holiday travel

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — With Central Texans returning home from holiday travel the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Its a part of a nationwide trend causing some counties around Dallas to recommend wearing masks again.

On the last day of 2022 in McLennan County there was a 7 day running average of 65 covid cases per day.

The district believes the number could be higher from people taking at home covid tests.

“What we want to see community members do is to try to take steps to decrease their risk,” said Waco-McLennan County Public Health Director, LaShonda Marley-Horne.

Marley-Horne says the last recorded uptick in cases was during back to school season between August and September.

Marley-Horne advises everyone to be conscious of their health before re-entering public spaces.

“If you have kiddos that start feeling sick and may run a fever, get them to the doctor. School nurses would say don’t bring them to school until they do fever free for at least 24 hours,” said Marley-Horne.

For parents feeling under the weather, Marley-Horne recommends avoiding contact with your children to prevent spreading germs.

In similar regard Bell County Public Health Director Amy Yeager encourages everyone to avoid kissing other parents’ babies.

Whether or not mask wearing would be recommended in McLennan County, Marley-Horne says it’s a personal decision.

“If you have friends, neighbors, or people that you work with that just started to wear a mask, respect their decision and understand that they’re not just protecting themselves, but they’re also potentially protecting you from some kind of a respiratory virus or illness,” said Marley-Horne.

Both districts are still seeing cases of cold and RSV and reminds the community to be vigilant with sanitation.

“Wash your hands often, use alcohol based hand sanitizer often, and remember to cover your cough and cold,” said Marley-Horne.

