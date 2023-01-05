ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OSHA’s move to make COVID standards permanent met with skepticism from long-term care industry groups

By Kathleen Steele Gaivin
mcknightsseniorliving.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 183

latricia
3d ago

The last line of the article sums the flawed thinking: they want “protection” of workers. Did they miss the part where neither Covid vaccines nor forced masking prevents infection or transmission of Covid? Did they miss that nugget of truth?

Reply(23)
281
Cathy Fuller
3d ago

Covid is here to stay thank you Fauci did refreshing this virus following Trump's win. You predicted this and now you should be prosecuted for pre meditated murder.

Reply(14)
108
Ann
3d ago

As long as this administration leaves our southern border wide open with no health or safety requirements for those coming in, these agencies don’t have a leg to stand on. But it sure won’t stop them from trying 🙄

Reply
82
Related
hcplive.com

Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant

New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
ktalnews.com

SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
dayton247now.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk

A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy