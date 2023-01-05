Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office. Bob was the fifth of eight children and helped his mom care for his younger siblings. His first paying job was at the marble factory in Bridgeport. He went on to work many jobs, including at the Hazel Atlas glass factory and the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Factory (PPG) until it closed. He retired as a bus driver from the Central WV Transit Authority (CENTRA) on his birthday in 1995. He worked there two decades and served as president of the union for at least half of that time negotiating better wages and conditions for the drivers and successfully pursued several grievances on behalf of his fellow drivers. Some riders might remember him as “the whistling blue-eyed bus driver” who often went off route to take folks with groceries as close to their homes as he could, often carrying in the groceries for ladies. He hauled a goat for one passenger. He still holds the record for working the most overtime of any driver.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO