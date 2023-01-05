Read full article on original website
WDTV
North Marion, Morgantown get big wins in Thursday basketball slate
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion basketball swept the JV and Varsity contests vs Elkins on Thursday night. In the meantime, Morgantown traveled to Parkersburg South in a matchup of the top two teams in AAAA. Highlights from all three games can be seen above.
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Adds Graduate Transfer Kicker
Neal Brown and the Mountaineers appear to have found a potential replacement for placekicker Casey Legg. Michael Hayes, a graduate transfer kicker/punter from Georgia State, committed to WVU earlier this evening. Hayes has connected on 12 of 15 kicks throughout his career, including a long of 51. He has also...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Heather McIntyre
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heather McIntyre from Mylan Park joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about awaiting an announcement for the Olympic Diving Trials and the WV Winter Garden and Chef Series coming to Mylan Park. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Graded With Big 12’s Second Worst Coaching Performance of 2022
The 2022 season was a massive disappointment for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. Going into his fourth season at the helm, this was the year that West Virginia was expected to make a jump and compete in the upper half of the Big 12 Conference. Unfortunately for Brown, that did...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WDTV
Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski
Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Latrobe, PA on December 2, 1952, a son of the late Theodore and Camilla Milleo Hamerski. He is survived by his companion, Lori Sebert Ford (Lauren and Emma); one grandson Travis Snider and his wife Valerie of Georgia; two great grandchildren, Oakland and Brixtin; many Mull, Milleo and Harmeski cousins; and his long-time friend John “Moe” Mosesso of Philippi. Mr. Hamerski was a graduate of Latrobe High School and attended Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, WV. He was a businessman, Hotel developer, restaurant owner and philanthropist. He loved fishing and was a member of the Mountaineer Athletic Club. He was Catholic by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. A private Entombment will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Fund “IMO Jerry Hamerski”, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, 44 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506 Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Perez Shares Frustration Over Eligibility
West Virginia guard Jose Perez is still waiting on the NCAA's latest decision on his eligibility
WDTV
James “Jim” Alonzo Smith
James “Jim” Alonzo Smith, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Spencer on June 30, 1942, a son of the late Harold D. Smith and Rose Eleanor Dawkins Smith.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
WDTV
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial holds 5K
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital held its monthly 5K run/walk Saturday. Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston holds a 5K run and walk each month of the winter to get people active. They started the 5K back in November and Saturday they saw...
WVNT-TV
A calm first half for Saturday night, but more clouds will begin to roll in after midnight
Southeast Raleigh including Beckley, Southeast Fayette including Meadow Bridge Sunday 7am through 1am Monday. Pocahontas County including Snowshoe & Marlinton from 7am Sunday until 7am Monday. Western Greenbrier including Rainelle from 5am Sunday to 6am Monday. Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier including Lewisburg, Union, Hinton, & White Sulphur Springs 5am Sunday...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: The Clever Canine
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited The Clever Canine in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office. Bob was the fifth of eight children and helped his mom care for his younger siblings. His first paying job was at the marble factory in Bridgeport. He went on to work many jobs, including at the Hazel Atlas glass factory and the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Factory (PPG) until it closed. He retired as a bus driver from the Central WV Transit Authority (CENTRA) on his birthday in 1995. He worked there two decades and served as president of the union for at least half of that time negotiating better wages and conditions for the drivers and successfully pursued several grievances on behalf of his fellow drivers. Some riders might remember him as “the whistling blue-eyed bus driver” who often went off route to take folks with groceries as close to their homes as he could, often carrying in the groceries for ladies. He hauled a goat for one passenger. He still holds the record for working the most overtime of any driver.
WOWK
Did these guys find the BEST hot dog in West Virginia!?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two guys made it their mission to find the best hot dog in the Mountain State. It’s all detailed in a map, titled, the ‘West Virginia Style Hot Dog Tour.’. Joel Bennett and Jay Silverman took two years to embark on an ambitious...
LISTEN: What to expect as WVU welcomes transfer targets
Students on campus? Check. Home basketball game? Check. Sellout crowd? Check. Top-tier opponent coming to the Coliseum? Check. Good news for West Virginia ... football? Check! A few important factors line up for the Mountaineers this weekend as they entertain visitors from the transfer portal in what's become one of the most important weekends on the recruiting calendar. So, what can you expect? Today's episode reviews the math and previews the outcome. How many spots are available? What's the silent commitment count? Which positions will be addressed? Is a kicker on the way? Can we name names? Does Jim McElwain have any influence on Neal Brown? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
WDTV
WVDNR announces return of trout stockings, new fishing regulations
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated fishing regulations and said trout stockings will return to lakes and streams across the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our natural...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
