ABC7 Chicago

Zach LaVine feels 'like me again' after scoring 77 combined in back-to-back

CHICAGO -- After starting the season unavailable to play in back-to-back games while coming off arthroscopic left knee surgery in the offseason, Chicago Bulls guardZach LaVine's performance in Chicago's back-to-back this weekend -- 41-points and 11 3s in a victory in Philadelphia on Friday and 36 points and six 3s in a win Saturday night against the Utah Jazz -- has the two-time All-Star feeling like his old self again.
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
ABC7 Chicago

Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes (13-19-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) : Blackhawks -126, Coyotes +105; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has a 0-9-1 record...
ABC7 Chicago

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, standings point projections

The mathematical midpoint of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is close at hand, and some teams have already played in their 41st game. Sounds like the perfect time to take the temperature of each club against their preseason over/under point projections from Caesars Sportsbook. How we rank: A panel of...
