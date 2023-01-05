CHICAGO -- After starting the season unavailable to play in back-to-back games while coming off arthroscopic left knee surgery in the offseason, Chicago Bulls guardZach LaVine's performance in Chicago's back-to-back this weekend -- 41-points and 11 3s in a victory in Philadelphia on Friday and 36 points and six 3s in a win Saturday night against the Utah Jazz -- has the two-time All-Star feeling like his old self again.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO