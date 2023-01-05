ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho murders, booked into Idaho jail

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWb85_0k40tUFs00

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was back in Idaho and booked into the Latah County Jail, authorities said Wednesday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, will face first-degree murder and burglary charges, KREM-TV reported. He is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were found in a house Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves shared with two other roommates, who were unharmed, according to CBS News.

Kohberger was transferred out of a county jail in Pennsylvania. He flew into Pullman, Washington, on Wednesday evening and was taken to the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, by truck, Fox News reported.

A probable cause affidavit will also be unsealed, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, KTVB reported. The affidavit will be available once Kohberger has appeared in court in Idaho, according to KREM.

Kohberger, a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, according to The Associated Press.

Kohberger waived his extradition rights during his court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police released video from body cameras showing two traffic stops where Kohberger was pulled over on Dec. 15, just minutes apart, KIRO-TV reported. At the time, Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra from Washington to Pennsylvania with his father.

According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger transferred the title of the Elantra from Pennsylvania, which was issued on April 20, 2022, to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18, 2022 — five days after the students were killed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

MOSCOW, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID
WSOC Charlotte

UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members...
BURLINGTON, IA
WSOC Charlotte

Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'

RIFLE, Colo. — (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert's unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party's far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
COLORADO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona's home winning streak

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The roars from Washington State's locker room echoed through a hallway underneath the stands at McKale Center. An understandable celebration after the Cougars had just sent Arizona's fans to the exits early with their first road win over a top-5 opponent in 122 years of basketball.
PULLMAN, WA
WSOC Charlotte

Man loses thousands through Cash App after thief steals phone

CHARLOTTE — A man from North Carolina learned the importance of locking a phone after losing thousands of dollars through Cash App. Todd Whidbee says he left his phone in a car and someone stole it. They then changed the password so Whidbee couldn’t access it. Once Whidbee was locked out of his own phone and accounts, the thief sent over $2,200 to an unknown account through Cash App.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy