Worker classification rule ‘problematic’ for healthcare employers as written, coalition says

Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Biden’s expected nicotine rule brings failed 1920s Prohibition to 2023
When it comes to public health, we should follow the facts and science, as opposed to political posturing. If history has taught us anything, it’s that prohibition is rarely the answer when addressing a public health problem. Outright bans of products tend to produce the opposite result of their intent, spurring more product consumption and…
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Ditching noncompete clauses would be a win for workers' rights and employees in low-wage jobs
In practice, noncompete agreements force many low-wage workers to stay at jobs when they might want to leave for better opportunities.
Advocates hope lawmakers will allow access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status
ST PAUL, Minn — Si se puede!. That was the motto as advocates fighting to allow access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status stood in front of a snowy capitol Tuesday. Until 2003, residents of Minnesota did not have to provide proof of legal residence to get...
AOL Corp
FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill
The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If pharmacies jump on board,...
Fears US supreme court could radically reshape clean water rules
A 15-year legal tussle over a tiny plot of land near a lake in northern Idaho could culminate in the US supreme court drastically reshaping clean water laws across the country, with a decision by the conservative-dominated court now looming. The case is the latest and perhaps most significant of...
Michigan unemployment agency to pause collection activities for all pandemic overpayments
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency will suspend collection activities for all claimants who were told they were overpaid jobless benefits in the pandemic. The pause on collection activities — which can include garnishing claimants' wages or seizing tax returns, for example — applies to overpayments related to claims filed starting March 1, 2020, and going forward and comes as part of a court order in a class-action lawsuit against the agency. ...
Minimum Wage Set To Increase in 23 States and 41 Cities
Thanks to an increase in the minimum wage, millions of workers in the United States are about to receive a raise on New Year’s Day. The minimum wage is increasing in 23 states. Meanwhile, 41 cities also increased the minimum hourly rate employers must pay to workers. Most of the city-mandated pay bumps are in California, with 28 of the 41 in the Golden State.
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
Military.com
States Must Recognize Military Spouses' Job Licenses After Moves Under New Law
Military spouses could have an easier time transferring their professional licenses during future military moves under a newly enacted law. Under the law, states must recognize service members and spouses' valid professional licenses from other states for any job except for law licenses if they moved because of military orders.
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Comments / 0