Worker classification rule ‘problematic’ for healthcare employers as written, coalition says

Thanks to an increase in the minimum wage, millions of workers in the United States are about to receive a raise on New Year’s Day. The minimum wage is increasing in 23 states. Meanwhile, 41 cities also increased the minimum hourly rate employers must pay to workers. Most of the city-mandated pay bumps are in California, with 28 of the 41 in the Golden State.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO