Related
DCG Wealth Management Division Shuts Down Hours After Genesis Announced Layoffs: Report
The DCG Group, who are reportedly having trouble staying afloat, seem to be cutting off ballast wherever they can. Yesterday, the DCG Group – a conglomerate that manages Genesis, Grayscale, and wealth management service HQ – announced a 30% workforce reduction as the shadow of bankruptcy looms over the battered crypto broker.
Bank of France Governor Thinks Crypto Companies Should Abide by Stricter Rules
The “disruption” in the crypto sector is the main reason for more stringent rules, Villeroy stated. Francois Villeroy de Galhau – Governor of Banque de France – believes cryptocurrency firms should obtain tougher regulatory licenses to continue providing their services. He also stated France should introduce...
Here’s How Crypto Is Already Addressing FDIC Fed Joint Statement on Risk Assets
A closer look at how the cryptocurrency industry is already addressing a lot of the issues brought up by the Fed. The Federal Reserve and FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) released a joint statement on Tuesday, Jan 3. The paper describes the risks of holding digital assets. But here are some of the ways crypto is addressing those risks with network design and code.
Animoca Brands Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Q1 2023 to Invest in Web3
The Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands could roll out a $1 billion Web3 and Metaverse investment fund. The blockchain gaming platform Animoca Brands seeks to raise around $1 billion for its latest Web3 and Metaverse investment fund during the year’s first quarter. The initiative comes in spite of the market...
Crypto Lender Genesis Slashes Staff and Mulls Bankruptcy: WSJ
Embattled crypto lending firm Genesis is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a Jan. 5 report by the WSJ citing ‘people familiar with the matter,’ Genesis is mulling a bankruptcy filing and has let around 30% of its staff go. The layoffs were across several departments leaving...
Bitcoin Testing $17K But is Another Crash Imminent? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has broken above a significant moving average which has been acting as a resistance over recent weeks. The market seems ready to rise higher in the coming week if the remaining negative factors do not hinder the forming momentum. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. On...
Bitcoin Jumps Toward $17K on Positive US Job Report
The primary cryptocurrency reacted with minor volatility heading north. The US continued to beat expectations in terms of new jobs added for the month of December, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate dropped to historic lows. The report for December 2022 indicated that the unemployment rate is down...
Devs of Bonk Inu Burned All Their Initially Allocated Tokens
BONK saw significant loss in its value after the burning event. The development team behind the Solana-based memecoin project – Bonk Inu (BONK) – has revealed burning over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply. The blockchain data confirmed the process, which saw nearly $1 million...
Cardano Up 12% Weekly, Bitcoin Stopped at $17K (Market Watch)
Cardano has been on a roll since the start of the year. Bitcoin initiated another attempt to overcome $17,000 yesterday but was stopped in its tracks as it has been in the past several times. The altcoins have retraced following a few positive days, with Tron, QNT, and LDO losing...
$3.8B of Cumulative Volume Moved Overseas Since Indian Crypto Taxes Kicked In
India introduced two new taxes on crypto transactions – 30% capital gains tax and 1% transaction tax as TDS – effective April 1, 2022. While Indian crypto exchanges lost a significant portion of their trading volume after new taxes for the sector came into force, the losses, so far, were referred to in percentage terms, with most estimates quoting them to be above 90%, compared to the previous year.
Gemini-DCG Fiasco May Shape to Be ‘Market Bottom Event’ in 2023: Report
After a hectic year, the focus in 2022 will be accumulation and building exposure. According to the latest edition of Arcane Research, the entire market appears to be stabilizing even though there’s still some uncertainty left. Having said that, all eyes are on DCG’s next steps, which can further...
US SEC Charges 8 People and Businesses Linked to a $45 Million Crypto Scam
The SEC accused eight individuals and organizations of stealing $45 million from investors via their CoinDeal crypto project. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Neil Chandran and seven other individuals and entities for orchestrating the fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme called CoinDeal. The suspects allegedly defrauded investors with around...
Crypto Price Analysis Jan-06: ETH, XRP, ADA, LTC, and SOL
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Litecoin, and Solana. This Wednesday, the bulls took over the price action and pushed ETH all the way to the key resistance at $1,260. Since then, the price seemed unable to break above. Nevertheless, Ethereum still managed to book a 3.8% increase in the past seven days.
The Scope of Crypto Winter: 70K BTC Millionaires Shook Out in 2022
The number of addresses holding $1 million worth of BTC or more has taken a beating as the crypto winter rages on. With the turnover of the new year, Bitcoin price analyst predictions are out. Meanwhile, a survey of the damage from the protracted 2022 crypto winter shows 70K fewer BTC wallet addresses with $1 million USD worth of Bitcoin or more.
Twenty-Two Highlights from TRON’s Historic 2022
[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 5th January 2023]. For TRON DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here are 22 highlights from the fastest-growing public blockchain’s record year:. # 22 possibly the world’s biggest DAO. On January 5, TRON announced its restructuring to become a decentralized...
New York AG Sues Celsius Co-Founder Alex Mashinsky for Alleged Fraud
The lawsuit seeks disgorgement of any proceeds derived from Mashinsky’s unlawful practices as well as restitution for investors. Alex Mashinsky, the co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network has been sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly defrauding investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars worth of digital assets.
Weekend Watch: Lido DAO Soars to 2-Month High, BTC Touched $17K
LDO is up by double digits weekly, even though MakerDAO took back its DeFi throne. After failing to challenge $17,000 for several straight days, bitcoin finally touched that level, marking a multi-week high. The altcoins also turned green on Saturday, with impressive gains from Ethereum Classic and Lido DAO. Bitcoin...
