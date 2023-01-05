ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

College of Wooster's defense clamps down to beat Oberlin

By Kevin Smith
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUIZR_0k40sjIQ00

WOOSTER — The College of Wooster yielded just 48 points in Wednesday evening’s 62-48 win over Oberlin College at Timken Gymnasium, marking the first time the Fighting Scots kept a team under 50 since downing Hanover College 57-47 on the road on November 20, 2018.

Oberlin (4-9, 0-4 North Coast Athletic Conference) struggled against Wooster’s (10-2, 4-0 NCAC) length and heavy-contest defense. The Yeomen were just 18-of-48 (37.5 percent) from the floor and 4-of-22 from range. At the other end, Oberlin elected to double down on 6-8 senior Turner Kurt and 6-8 junior Nick Everett in the second half, and that helped open the breathing room Wooster needed to pull away.

Sophomore Jamir Billings, whose polished line included game-leading 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and six steals, hit a triple at the 9:09 mark to start Wooster’s pull-away 10-0 run. Consecutive offensive rebounds from juniors Carter Warstler and JJ Cline led to senior Najee Hardaway driving to the rim for the third-chance bucket, then Billings was on the mark again from range after a give-and-shoot feed from Kurt. Cline’s layup following Kurt’s dump down upped Wooster’s lead to 53-38, and the Scots were up by as many as 17 down the stretch.

Billings built his line to five points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals by the half, and he was supported heavily by Everett, who was a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor with four rebounds in 12 minutes of first-half action. In fact, Everett was the go-to Scot for two of Billings’ first-half assists, while an offensive rebound by the Scots’ big accounted for a third bucket. The Scots’ lightning-quick guard picked off a Dimitrije Radusinovic pass for his fourth steal immediately following Everett’s fourth bucket of the night.

Billings led first-year Vinni Veikalas down the floor for a fast-break bucket at the first stanza’s 11:10 mark, and that went in the books as the go-ahead score at 14-12. Wooster’s lead grew to 23-14 when Cline hit a pair of free throws with 3:40 showing on the clock, and Billings’ three-ball at the 2:17 mark made it 26-16. Oberlin responded with a 9-2 run to close within 28-25 at the half.

Everett finished with 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting and he added five rebounds. Hardaway went 6-of-12 from the floor to finish with 12 points, and he backed Billings up with three assists, a total matched by Kurt. Of note, Billings’ six steals marked a season-high, and the sophomore now has four games with at least that many.

Wooster shot 44.1 percent (26-of-59) for the game and forced the Yeomen into 23 turnovers.

Radusinovic and Dorde Otasevic scored 14 apiece for Oberlin.

Next, Wooster is off to Wabash College (10-3, 3-1 NCAC) for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday, January 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward stays perfect with 86-64 win vs. No. 11 St. Ignatius

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward’s guards did not surprise their coach. Eric Flannery has seen for more than a year what they could do in practice, backing up older starters and pushing them every day. In the Eagles’ big boys basketball rivalry game to start the new year, they pushed St. Ignatius’ more experienced guards to set the tone for an 86-64 win Friday night in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Brecksville wrestling takes down Wadsworth, 35-15, in dual matchup of Division I state powers

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- The last time Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Wadsworth squared off in a dual was last February in the Division I state duals. The two sides went back and forth in one of last year’s top duals nationwide. Both programs came out ranked nationally, though Brecksville eventually prevailed after Wadsworth’s Aaron Ries couldn’t earn extra points against Max Vanadia.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Speak Up, Speak Out sheds light on issues

The Lorain County section of the National Council of Negro Women’s 23rd annual forum, known as “Speak Up and Speak Out,” took place on Jan. 7. Darryl Tucker, Managing Editor of the Morning Journal, was the moderator for the event. Retired Lorain City Schools educator Sylvia Duvall also joined the panel as a co-moderator next to Tucker on the Zoom meeting.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
osoblanco.org

Cleveland Firefighter Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter

A random person named Christian Kilburg was shot down at point-blank range due to an arrangement made by his roommate Kevin. On the evening of April 14, the closure was reported, and the case has now disclosed the truth about the occurrence, as additional evidence is being taken into account.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy