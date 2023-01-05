Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
Augusta Free Press
How wild is the ACC right now? Clemson faces Pitt with first place on the line
It’ll be an unlikely battle for sole possession of first place in the ACC Saturday, as Clemson — yes, Clemson — will go up against Pitt — you read that right — for a spot at the top of the conference standings. Both the Tigers...
Chidera Uzo-Diribe discusses move from TCU to Georgia, first season with the Bulldogs
LOS ANGELES — Eleven months ago, Chidera Uzo-Diribe was a little over a month into his new job as the defensive line coach at TCU and was a day away from closing on a new house in Ft. Worth. Then Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called. Smart offered Uzo-Diribe...
Local standout QB would ‘love to play at Clemson’
Clemson played host to this local standout quarterback prospect during the season. Mason Holtzclaw from nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) attended the Tigers’ regular season finale against South (...)
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms
The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs are making their final preparations for Monday night’s game against TCU. And a number of injured Georgia standouts are doing all they can to get onto the field. The biggest name, both physically and from an importance standpoint is tight end Darnell...
IU gets transfer commitment from Clemson WR E.J. Williams
The Indiana football program has added their fourth transfer for the 2023 season with the announcement from E.J. Williams that he will continue his college football career with the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Clemson makes it 17 commits for IU in the 2023 class, and he is the second transfer on offense that Tom Allen and his staff have added to the roster.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's a long shot that TCU will beat Georgia on Monday
Paul Finebaum isn’t going to take any chances with his prediction for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game between TCU and Georgia. He expects the Bulldogs to win and win comfortably. Finebaum was a guest on Max Kellerman’s “This Just In” show. ‘[TCU] would...
Huge honor for Clemson signee Green
Clemson running back signee Jarvis Green earned the state's top honor on Friday. Dutch Fork's running back was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. It was the third year in a row that a (...)
dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”
LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
FOX Carolina
Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
FOX Carolina
Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire
Greenville will no longer collect recycling starting March 30th. If you want to keep recycling, you can take items directly to certain locations. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Blood donations in need across Upstate. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Car crashes...
FOX Carolina
Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
