KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
KDRV
High Surf Warning for Curry County, waves reportedly breaking over Port Orford dock
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A federal government advisory today is warning about high surf at Port Orford. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) warning comes today with reports of waves breaking over the dock at Port Orford at the northern end of Curry County's coast.
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE: OPEN!) 101 CLOSED: Landslide Blocking Traffic at Last Chance Grade
U.S. 101 is fully closed at Last Chance Grade north of Wilson Creek (PM 14.25-15.3) in Del Norte County due to a slide. Crews are on scene working to clear the slide. Currently there is no estimated time of reopening. Follow this page for updates, and visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Coos and Del Norte County
Our Classics & News service in Coos and Del Norte County is experiencing issues due to a faulty microwave link. We will restore service as soon as possible.
kiem-tv.com
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
North Coast Journal
SEVENTH UPDATE: 101 Reopens from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Caltrans reports U.S. Highway 101 between Trinidad and Orick is back open but urges people to limit nonessential travel. Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.
ijpr.org
Rogue Retreat interim director says nonprofit ‘grew too big’, promises reform
Rogue Retreat shelters hundreds of residents every night. After dramatic organizational changes last year, the group is facing a budget shortfall. Rogue Retreat’s founder was fired over poor administrative and financial management last August. Surrounding the decision were claims that conversion therapy was taking place at the founder’s church....
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Stolen from Crescent City Located by Officers in Ukiah Resulting in the Arrest of Two
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate...
mybasin.com
75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS
Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
