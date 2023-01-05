ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

13-20-36-39-45, Xtra: 4

(thirteen, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

