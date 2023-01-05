ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data coming later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.535% after falling by just over 8 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Miami

Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake

Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NBC Miami

FTX Has Recovered $5 Billion Worth of ‘Liquid' Assets, Lawyers Say

FTX has recovered at least $5 billion of liquid assets, including cash, crypto and securities, attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge. The crypto exchange was once valued at $32 billion but imploded after reports of financial impropriety, which led to criminal and regulatory probes and the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Miami

Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
NBC Miami

Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
The Associated Press

Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Miami

South Korea Shares Eye-Opening Covid Statistics to Defend Its New Rules for Travelers From China

South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
NBC Miami

Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
NBC Miami

Alphabet to Cut Staff of Health Sciences Unit Verily by 15%

Alphabet's health sciences unit is cutting 15% of its workforce, the unit's president said in an email to employees. The cuts come amid a restructuring that will attempt to seek financial independence from parent company Alphabet. It also comes as Alphabet looks for ways to cut costs amid recision concerns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy