European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors Looks Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Look Ahead to Key Inflation Data
U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as traders readied for key economic data coming later this week that could provide fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy. The 10-year Treasury was trading at around 3.535% after falling by just over 8 basis points. The yield on the 2-year...
Currency Experts Are Turning Bullish on the Euro as Europe Looks to Hold Off a Recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
World Bank Makes Big Cut to Its 2023 Growth Outlook, Says Globe Is ‘Perilously Close' to Recession
The World Bank slashed its 2023 global economy growth outlook to 1.7% for 2023 from its earlier projection of 3%. It would mark "the third weakest pace of growth in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the global recessions caused by the pandemic and the global financial crisis," the World Bank said.
Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake
Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
FTX Has Recovered $5 Billion Worth of ‘Liquid' Assets, Lawyers Say
FTX has recovered at least $5 billion of liquid assets, including cash, crypto and securities, attorneys told a Delaware bankruptcy judge. The crypto exchange was once valued at $32 billion but imploded after reports of financial impropriety, which led to criminal and regulatory probes and the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
South Korea Shares Eye-Opening Covid Statistics to Defend Its New Rules for Travelers From China
South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
Energy House 2.0 tests tech that aims to make homes greener and cheaper to run
Scientists hope the £16m temperature-controlled research facility at the University of Salford will show how to make new-builds more energy efficient
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
Alphabet to Cut Staff of Health Sciences Unit Verily by 15%
Alphabet's health sciences unit is cutting 15% of its workforce, the unit's president said in an email to employees. The cuts come amid a restructuring that will attempt to seek financial independence from parent company Alphabet. It also comes as Alphabet looks for ways to cut costs amid recision concerns...
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
