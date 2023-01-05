Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lawsuit takes aim at blocking Kentucky’s charter school law
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky law aimed at allowing charter schools to open on a pilot basis has drawn a legal challenge. Public education advocates filing the lawsuit claim the measure violates the state constitution. The lawsuit asks that a judge prevent the implementation of the 2022 measure....
WTVQ
Kentucky gas prices below national average, sitting at $2.94
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gas prices in Kentucky are well below the national average, coming in at $2.94 cents. This time last year, gas was averaging $2.97, according to AAA. In Lexington, gas is cheaper than the average price of gas in Kentucky, coming in at $2.82. Last year...
WTVQ
Kentucky doctors discuss new Covid-19 strain, XBB 1.5
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- A new covid-19 variant is becoming a dominant strain in the country. The World Health Organization says XBB. 1.5 is the most transmissible variant to date. X-b-b 1.5 was detected in the fall. Health experts with Norton Healthcare say it’s a combination of two omicron variants- and...
WTVQ
Lawyer: Scammed Kentucky clients get new shot at disability benefits
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement with the federal government would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric...
WTVQ
Kentucky releases 2023 visitor’s guide featuring art
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The agency says the theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music,...
WTVQ
Local Cardiologist and MCORE Foundation speak on cardiac arrest in young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cardiac arrest, in simpler terms, is when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working correctly, and your heart suddenly stops beating. It’s a health issue that can happen randomly and oftentimes, without warning, according to UK Healthcare’s Assistant Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Vincent Sorrell.
WTVQ
Mild January temperatures continue as our rain chances pick up
It turned out to be a delightful Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine, breezy conditions, and afternoon highs surging into the low and mid-50s. Winds were out of the south/southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with higher gusts and that helped to drive the train for the unseasonably mild and delightful day we enjoyed. It started out cool and quiet with some great sunrise pictures around the area.
WTVQ
Mild air sticks around as our rain and storm chances increase Thursday
We enjoyed another unseasonably mild day across Central and Eastern Kentucky, this despite a mainly overcast day and a few spotty showers around the area. Afternoon highs reached the mid to upper 50s and don’t expect much change as temperatures hold steady and possibly even rise a bit by Thursday morning thanks to a strong south wind.
WTVQ
Quiet Tuesday ahead of a strong late week cold front
It’s a Go Day! Nice conditions continue for Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb. After a chilly start to the day, afternoon highs will peak in to low 50s. Skies will be turning mostly sunny for the midday as well. Enjoy the day because changes are on the way for the rest of the week. Those changes include showers for Wednesday afternoon and evening, a strong-to-severe threat Thursday, and scattered snow showers for Friday.
WTVQ
Above average temperatures for January continue this week
After a cloudy start to Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, the sunshine slowly made a return appearance through the afternoon as the low cloud cover moved out. This allowed afternoon highs to recover into the mid-40s in the Bluegrass with far Eastern Kentucky struggling to get out of the 30s with the clouds lingering longer. Despite a few showers on Sunday, it wasn’t a bad weekend with a little more sunshine than anticipated to begin the weekend.
