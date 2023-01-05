After a cloudy start to Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, the sunshine slowly made a return appearance through the afternoon as the low cloud cover moved out. This allowed afternoon highs to recover into the mid-40s in the Bluegrass with far Eastern Kentucky struggling to get out of the 30s with the clouds lingering longer. Despite a few showers on Sunday, it wasn’t a bad weekend with a little more sunshine than anticipated to begin the weekend.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO