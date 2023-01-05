ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Military medals reunited with late veteran’s family

By Ashley Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) — Military medals discovered in an auctioned Colorado storage unit have now been returned to the service member’s family.

“It’s shocking. Just so shocking,” Rhonda Erickson said.

Walmart eliminates plastic, paper bags in Colorado

Erickson said she was watching FOX31 news Wednesday morning when she heard a story about medals belonging to a veteran named “Ralph M. Hayward.” She and her sister, Trish Frame, immediately recognized the display case, custom-built by their brother-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBFPG_0k40r5Iw00
Military medals discovered in a storage unit in Colorado (KDVR)

“You know, we haven’t seen it in years, so yeah. It just brings back a lot of memories,” Frame said.

Hayward died in 2003. According to Frame and Erickson, the medals were framed in 2004 and given away to a great-grandchild in 2007 after Hayward’s wife died. It is unclear where the medals have been for the past 15 years.

“But it’s now not going to be lost no more. We’re going to keep it in our family,” Frame said.

Medal discovery brings back memories

Frame, Erickson and their mother, Margaret Frame, say they were extremely close with Hayward. Margaret Frame broke down in tears at the sight of the newfound medals as it brought back a flood of memories.

“We just all loved him dearly,” she said.

Erickson, Trish Frame and Margaret Frame are in possession of Hayward’s military uniform, photographs and letters from his time in the service and the rest of his medals, including a second Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

“Uncle Ralph was a special man. He really was. And to see this is a big honor,” Erickson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICdws_0k40r5Iw00
Ralph M. Hayward (Photo courtesy of the family)

They say he rarely talked about his time in the service, despite it being such a big part of his life. They knew him for a special soup he cooked for the family and for always wanting to share stories.

“He was always joking. He was fun to be around. He always had a story,” Trish Frame said.

Man sentenced in couple’s murder during car sale scam

According to his obituary, Hayward died July 15, 2003, at age 84. He joined the U.S. Army in 1941 and served for seven years before retiring to Greeley. He re-enlisted in 1955 and served another 15 years before being discharged. He fought in both World War II and the Vietnam War.

Denver VFW Post 501 is now organizing a special ceremony to formally present the recently discovered medals to Hayward’s family.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
DENVER, CO
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Police Investigating Homicide; Suspect Found Deceased In Colorado

At approximately 6:52 pm on January 6, 2023, the Sheridan Police Department received a. request for a welfare check at 1511 Mydland Road #138 in Sheridan. The reporting party told police the single family mobile home dwelling had a water leak and that attempts to contact the residents were not successful.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
MONTROSE, CO
smithmountainlake.com

Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado

DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover Colorado’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Colorado is incredibly diverse, from rugged mountainous terrain to vast plains and desert lands. This landlocked state has plains and foothills in the north, while the south is composed of arid desert. Most of the state is covered in mountains. Colorado’s weather is heavily influenced by its...
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks & Wildlife plans to test 8 dead Canadian geese in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling it the worst case of avian flu in record history as the agency plans to test eight dead Canadian geese found in Colorado Springs. The avian flu is one reason eggs are harder to come by at the grocery store and more expensive. CPW The post Colorado Parks & Wildlife plans to test 8 dead Canadian geese in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 Colorado events found on list of country's best 'outdoor festivals'

Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy