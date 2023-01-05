ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Republican defectors rallied behind Jim Jordan as the alternative to Kevin McCarthy for the speaker's gavel — even after Jordan nominated McCarthy for the second vote.

A number of Republicans changed their votes to Jordan during the second vote. Jordan's defectors: In the second vote for the speaker's gavel, Republican defectors have rallied behind Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) as an alternative to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy — even as Jordan gave the nominating speech for the California Republican.
TEXAS STATE
Cleveland.com

Biden and McConnell bipartisanship bridge: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Networks covering the chaos of the House Speaker vote did a split screen contrast of it with the bipartisan Biden-McConnell bridge summit over the Ohio River Wednesday with Republican and Democratic Governors and Senators of Kentucky and Ohio, there to commemorate the bipartisan Infrastructure Law being put to good use.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Begs House Republicans to Back Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership Bid

With House Republicans divided on their choice of a new speaker, Donald Trump has issued a trademark upper-case screed calling for them to rally behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who failed to secure the gavel after three ballots on Tuesday. “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE!” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB—JUST WATCH!” Trump followed up the post by using his favorite racist slur against Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao: “If Republicans are going to fight, we ought to be fighting Mitch McConnell and his domineering, China loving BOSS, I mean wife, Coco Chow. The harm they have done to the Republican Party is incalculable. Today, he couldn’t be elected ‘Dog Catcher’ in Kentucky (Sadly, he only won because of my Endorsement, went up 21 points - SORRY!)” Trump added: “TAKE THE VICTORY AND RUN!!!”
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Biden, McConnell, governors trumpet bipartisan funding for Ohio River bridge

COVINGTON — President Joe Biden, joined by senators and governors from both sides of the political aisle and the Ohio River, came to Kentucky Wednesday to celebrate the bipartisanship that’s bringing a long-awaited upgrade of the Brent Spence Bridge and other critical infrastructure around the country. “A bridge built over half a century ago, having […] The post Biden, McConnell, governors trumpet bipartisan funding for Ohio River bridge appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
COVINGTON, KY
AOL Corp

Trump’s endorsement proves worthless to Kevin McCarthy in his speaker bid

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., doesn't care that former President Donald Trump backs Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House. "Endorsements don't matter to me," said Norman, one of 20 Republican holdouts who have blocked McCarthy, R-Calif., from winning the majority he needs on a series of deadlocked votes for House speaker. "This is our fight here."
WASHINGTON STATE

