European Markets Head for Positive Open; U.S. Inflation Data to Come
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are expected to open higher as global investors gear up for the December reading of U.S. consumer prices on Thursday. U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday and Asia-Pacific shares were mixed as investors awaited the key...
Stock Futures Are Flat With All Eyes on Key Inflation Report
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday as investors awaited a key inflation report to assess the outlook for the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 12 points. S&P 500...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
China's Reopening Set to Boost Hong Kong's Property Market as Retail Leads the Recovery: Colliers
The retail market in particular will reap the "best benefit," Hannah Jeong, Colliers' head of valuation and advisory services, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. In the office sector, Grade A office rents will bounce back by 3% this year, said Colliers — thanks to "pent-up demand from Chinese and overseas companies."
BOJ more upbeat on regional Japan, wage prospects
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday offered a more optimistic view on the country's economic health and pointed to growing number of firms planning wage increases, underscoring its conviction that Japan is on track to achieve its 2% inflation target.
India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.
Climate regulations ‘could trigger banking crisis worse than 2008’
The UK could suffer 500,000 job losses and be forced to spend £674bn of taxpayer cash to rescue its banks, unless the City prepares for the value of fossil fuels to collapse as a result of climate crisis regulations, research shows. The report, published by a collective of climate...
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
Alphabet to Cut Staff of Health Sciences Unit Verily by 15%
Alphabet's health sciences unit is cutting 15% of its workforce, the unit's president said in an email to employees. The cuts come amid a restructuring that will attempt to seek financial independence from parent company Alphabet. It also comes as Alphabet looks for ways to cut costs amid recision concerns...
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that Sultan al-Jaber, the head of state oil giant ADNOC, would act as president of the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year.
What the papers say – January 12
The papers look at the Tory party, the cost-of-living crisis and industrial disputes.The Daily Mirror and The Independent report on new allegations regarding partygate, including that former PM Boris Johnson joked that the Conservatives were the most “unsocially distanced” party.Thursday's Front Page:🟥 Same old Tories... same old Johnson#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/7vtGE90NpF— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 11, 2023Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/w18lgIynpP— The Independent (@Independent) January 12, 2023The Daily Express reports the cost-of-living crisis will ruin retirement plans for millions of Brits, while The Daily Telegraph says 750,000 home owners could default on mortgages.Tomorrow's front...
Bolsonaro Eyes Return to Brazil as Biden Comes Under Pressure to Expel Him
The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans for such a stinging...
France's Government Outlines Plans to Raise Retirement Age Despite Years of Pushback
A new pension reform proposal was presented Tuesday that included plans to raise the retirement age — which is expected to face some backlash. "I am well aware that changing our pension system raises questions and fears among the French people," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, according to a Reuters translation.
Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.
