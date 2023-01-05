The papers look at the Tory party, the cost-of-living crisis and industrial disputes.The Daily Mirror and The Independent report on new allegations regarding partygate, including that former PM Boris Johnson joked that the Conservatives were the most “unsocially distanced” party.Thursday's Front Page:🟥 Same old Tories... same old Johnson#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/7vtGE90NpF— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 11, 2023Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/w18lgIynpP— The Independent (@Independent) January 12, 2023The Daily Express reports the cost-of-living crisis will ruin retirement plans for millions of Brits, while The Daily Telegraph says 750,000 home owners could default on mortgages.Tomorrow's front...

36 MINUTES AGO