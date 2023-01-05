Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Onalaska boys basketball hangs on for conference win over Aquinas
The Onalaska boys basketball team had its hands full on Friday night but the Hilltoppers hung on for the win over conference foe Aquinas, 58-52. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
onfocus.news
WIAA Announces Fall Sportsmanship Award Recipients: Pulaski, Wonewo-Center, Franklin, Notre Dame, Monroe
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 fall State Tournaments. The recipients of the awards are Pulaski in boys soccer, Wonewoc-Center in girls volleyball, Franklin in boys volleyball, Notre Dame...
news8000.com
Luther boys basketball rolls past Westby, 75-45
The Luther boys basketball team took down conference foe Westby on Thursday evening as Knights’ head coach Brad Schaper picked up his 200th career win. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem boys remain unbeaten with 79-51 win over G-E-T
Top-ranked West Salem took on Coulee Conference foe G-E-T for a boy’s basketball matchup. West Salem took the win 79-51. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem girls stay undefeated with 72-14 win over Viroqua
West Salem girls looked to stay undefeated as they hosted Coulee Conference foe Viroqua. West Salem got the win 72-14. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Madison’s ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ dies, son scores four goals the next day
MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams, to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing. Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands he had his video camera at every game, he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents. “You’d always hear like...
Channel 3000
#11 Wisconsin falls to #1 Penn State in Big Ten opener
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Mineral Point takes down Cuba City in a top 10 showdown
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: Top 5 Cornerbacks Of All Time
The Wisconsin Badgers have had many memorable players throughout the years. While they definitely specialize in some positions more than others, the Badgers have overall put good talent all over the field. Today we look at the top 5 cornerbacks of all time for the Wisconsin Badgers. #5 Jason Doering...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football officially welcomes trio of assistant coaches to staff for 2023
After a mediocre season that saw Wisconsin go 4-5 in conference play, the Badgers are making changes in Madison. On Friday, the Badgers announced the hiring of three new coaches, Gino Guidugli, Mike Brown, and Jack Bicknell Jr. The coaches will serve as the passing game and tight ends coach, associate HC and WR coach, and OL coach respectively. All three men are new to Wisconsin, but have a wealth of experience across the football landscape.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today
Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: 10 burning questions as the Badgers head into the offseason
It didn’t take long for Sonny Dykes to adjust to life in Fort Worth after a 4-year stint at crosstown rival SMU. One offseason, a new offensive concept, a new defensive formation, and a new standard for the Horned Frogs entering a new chapter in the program’s history.
news8000.com
Mark J. Grattan
Mark James Grattan, 49, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home in La Crescent, MN. He was born November 23, 1973, in La Crosse, WI to Carol L. (Atkinson) and John Y. Grattan Sr. He graduated from La Crescent High School in 1992 and continued working for the family business – “Grattan & Sons Construction”. Thereafter, he worked for Niebeling Landscaping, Interstate Roofing, and drove semi-truck until he became a proud union member of the local Laborer’s #140.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Channel 3000
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
news8000.com
Ross A. Phelps
Ross A. Phelps, 84, of La Crescent, MN passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in his home. He was born on March 21, 1938 in Morgan Hill, CA to Harold and Jean (Mc Millan) Phelps. Ross. graduated from Lincoln High School and San Jose State University in San Jose,...
news8000.com
Martin James Callaway
We said our final “Hasty Bananas” to Martin J Callaway on the final day of 2022. Martin was born in Dubuque, IA to Gertrude and Williard Callaway on July 22, 1934. He wore many hats throughout his life, but whether he was known as Butch, Cal, Dad C, Poppa, or Marty, his kindness, generosity, and ready sense of humor brought joy to everyone he encountered.
news8000.com
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Jirsa
Elizabeth “Betty” Jirsa passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse on January 2, 1934, to Joseph and Marie (Roubik) Sinniger. Betty was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Parish. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School, and...
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Comments / 0