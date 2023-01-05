ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia awards $52 million for additional flood resilience projects

By Charlie Paullin
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztKfp_0k40oNMM00

Deltaville sits near the tip of Virginia's Middle Peninsula on the Chesapeake Bay. (Sarah Vogelsong/Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Friday additional recipients of $52 million in state flood resilience grants, including projects that will protect individual properties on the Middle Peninsula.

Also included among the awards was $25 million to the city of Norfolk for its floodwall and about $15 million for projects in Fairfax County. Richmond will receive over $7 million to help acquire Mayo Island in the James River.

Mary-Carson Stiff, policy director for environmental nonprofit Wetlands Watch, said the Richmond acquisition can help prevent future development on land that’s at increasingly high flood risk.

“It is a really important tool,” Stiff said.

Directed toward the Middle Peninsula is a sum of about $2 million, including about $550,000 for resilience projects on private properties in the Mobjack Bay watershed, Piankatank/Moor Creek area and York River watershed. Those projects include the creation of living shorelines, which use natural materials such as plants, sand or rock to reduce erosion.

“By many estimates, between 95% and 98% of the Virginia coastal waterfront is privately owned, and it’s under great social, cultural, and financial duress due to flooding,” said Lewis Lawrence, executive director of the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission.

Rural areas flood differently than urban ones, he said, adding the funding is “a great start to a problem that isn’t going away any time soon.”

The $52 million comes from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which provides money for resilience projects to combat sea level rise and stormwater damage.

Previously, DCR had stated the Flood Fund was intended to focus on community-scale projects rather than individual properties .

But DCR Director Mathew Wells said by email Tuesday that although that priority continues, the grant manual does not prohibit funding from going to projects on privately owned properties. Projects on private properties can be eligible for funding if they are consistent with a locally adopted resilience plan like the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission’s Fight the Flood program, he said.

“In the future, these types of projects may be supported from the Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund,” Wells stated.

DCR intends to publish a revised manual that “will develop the distinctions between the two programs further” this year, he added.

Money for the Flood Fund comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-invest market where electricity producers pay to emit carbon. Proceeds from the purchases are returned to participating states, with Virginia funds going toward resiliency and low-income building weatherization efforts.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation administers the fund, which by law receives 45% of Virginia’s RGGI proceeds and to date has netted over $200 million.

The Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund was created and seeded with $25 million in RGGI proceeds in 2022 as a self-sustaining alternative to the Flood Fund that would offer greater flexibility in providing assistance to individual property owners impacted by flooding.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed depositing $200 million into the revolving loan fund over the next two years. That could replace the revenues Virginia receives through RGGI if the state leaves the program, as Youngkin desires.

The most recent grant awards complete the third round of Flood Fund grants, which were initially intended to total $40 million.

However, after DCR received 64 applications asking for almost $93 million in assistance, the agency allowed dozens of applicants to revise their proposals and authorized additional spending .

“The awards released in December were the remaining applications that were under supplemental review,” said Wells. “We provided funding in this round for all qualifying projects that were submitted to the department.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Virginia awards $52 million for additional flood resilience projects appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
Virginia Mercury

Chesapeake Bay still in poor health, blue crabs suffering, says State of the Bay report

The health of the Chesapeake Bay remains unchanged from a D+ in 2020 and 2018, according to a biennial report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation that showed mixed results from pollution control efforts. The State of the Bay report looks at 13 indicators across pollution, habitat and fisheries in the bay, comparing them to what […] The post Chesapeake Bay still in poor health, blue crabs suffering, says State of the Bay report appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

State officials detail coming attractions for 2023 tourism

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) on Jan. 3 released “What’s New in 2023,” the agency’s curated guide to what is new and noteworthy for the travel industry for the coming year. The guide is produced annually and offers a regional look at what’s to come in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Commercial Observer

Evernest Expands Property Management Portfolio in Virginia

Evernest, a national, full-service property management firm, has acquired Woodbridge, Va.-based RPM Direct. The acquisition adds approximately 325 homes to Evernest’s Virginia portfolio of multifamily and single-family homes, and boosts the firm’s overall properties managed to more than 15,000 across the U.S. “The aim of this acquisition was...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of the new year, the minimum wage across Virginia increased from $11/hour to $12/hour. The raise is tied into a 2020 law passed under Former Governor Ralph Northam. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says there are always two sides to the coin when...
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

Virginia SNAP recipients receiving emergency funds in January

The Virginia Department of Social Services says households on the SNAP program will again receive emergency benefits in January. An update says SNAP recipients will see emergency allotments loaded automatically to their EBT cards on Jan. 16th. These emergency funds began at the start of the pandemic, where officials declared...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Databases restored

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police had restored all but two data systems and webpages adversely impacted by an outage that occurred roughly 30 hours before Friday January 6th. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are now back in service and fully operating for the magistrates, the courts and anyone wanting to purchase a firearm. The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR) website is back online and accessible to the public.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Rural veterinary shortages put U.S. food system at risk, report says

MADISON—As student debt outpaces earnings in rural areas, fewer up-and-coming veterinarians are compelled to work with farm animals. The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas. That has consequences for public health, food safety and economic growth in agricultural communities, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Dominion Energy’s Climate Report confirms the future of power is renewable

When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next week for the 2023 session, Republicans will once again try to undo the commonwealth’s framework for a transition to renewable energy. Led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, they will attack Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and continue seeking ways […] The post Dominion Energy’s Climate Report confirms the future of power is renewable appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy