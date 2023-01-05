Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors Looks Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by around 10 basis points at 3.615%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.245% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Zelensky Discusses Possibility of World War III Breaking Out
The Ukrainian president has made an appearance at several film and music events since the outbreak of the war on February 24, 2022.
msn.com
Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor
Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.
Climate regulations ‘could trigger banking crisis worse than 2008’
The UK could suffer 500,000 job losses and be forced to spend £674bn of taxpayer cash to rescue its banks, unless the City prepares for the value of fossil fuels to collapse as a result of climate crisis regulations, research shows. The report, published by a collective of climate...
NBC Los Angeles
Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
NBC Los Angeles
South Korea Shares Eye-Opening Covid Statistics to Defend Its New Rules for Travelers From China
South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft Looked at Buying Figma But Declined to Put in an Offer as Adobe Deal Was Nearing
Adobe is seeking approval from regulators in Europe to complete its proposed $20 billion Figma deal. According to a filing, Figma CEO Dylan Field talked to another public company about a potential deal but didn't receive interest. That company was Microsoft, according to a person familiar with the matter. As...
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans.
NBC Los Angeles
How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List
CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
NBC Los Angeles
Prince Harry Memoir Breaks UK Sales Records and Tops Amazon Bestseller Lists
LONDON — Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has become the fastest selling non-fiction book ever in the U.K., according to its publisher. After the book's official release Tuesday, 400,000 copies have been sold so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats, Transworld Penguin Random House said, citing British sales figures.
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that Sultan al-Jaber, the head of state oil giant ADNOC, would act as president of the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year.
Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.
