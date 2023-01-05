ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors Looks Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open as investors gear up for more inflation data this week, with U.S. consumer price data for December due Thursday. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans

Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by around 10 basis points at 3.615%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.245% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Reuters

Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
msn.com

Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.
NBC Los Angeles

Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
NBC Los Angeles

South Korea Shares Eye-Opening Covid Statistics to Defend Its New Rules for Travelers From China

South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
NBC Los Angeles

How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List

CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
NBC Los Angeles

Prince Harry Memoir Breaks UK Sales Records and Tops Amazon Bestseller Lists

LONDON — Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has become the fastest selling non-fiction book ever in the U.K., according to its publisher. After the book's official release Tuesday, 400,000 copies have been sold so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats, Transworld Penguin Random House said, citing British sales figures.
AFP

Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women

Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement. 

