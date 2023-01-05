ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect

The cryptocurrency industry has been rapidly evolving in the past decade. It has been consistently growing in terms of size and the number of its components. Cryptocurrencies constituted the primary element of the industry during its initial development stage. The next evolutionary step was the introduction of crypto-assets built on...
Is it Safe to Use Crypto Exchanges?

Crypto exchanges are online platforms where you can buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies. They are typically decentralized, so they are not subject to government regulation. Depending on your view, trading with crypto exchanges can be seen as a good or bad thing. Some people view decentralization as a way to...
Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising at < $1 CPM

HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year is back and it is bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever!. The AD slots are prime rib, the pages have been max-SEO-optimized, and more than 50,000 startups across 4200+ cities will activate their marketing machineries to become the best startup in their backyards.
Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech?

Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy. In fact, there are many studies that show how it is the most important contributor to a nation's economic growth. With such a strong focus on technology, companies need developers more than ever before for their teams to thrive. Only...
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1b

In continuation of the Part 01/a of this article, Let's continue on our journey of Spring Boot Annotations. So, How much percentage (depth and extense) of Spring Boot Annotations do you think you really know? This includes annotations in all it's glory and the power that they bring via all of it's 'options'.
Meta's "Oops" Moment

Well, well, well. We meet again. I suppose it's only fair that we explain where we've been these past few weeks, orrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, we could just jump right into it — which is exactly what we're going to do. 😎. It's 2023! And what better way to start the year...
Time to Buy Altcoins?

I got another email from a guy who says he knows the five altcoins that will EXPLODE in 2023. Sounds tempting, but short-duration government bonds and cash deposits are giving you the best deal you’ve gotten in a generation (at least the last 15 years). Are you sure you want to fool around with five random financial experiments in a market plagued by scams, frauds, and failures?
