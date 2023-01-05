ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors

Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting.Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously to convict him of crimes against only one: a Russian-born model and actor known as Jane Doe 1. She lived in Rome and was visiting California for a film festival at age 34 in 2013, when she said the now-disgraced film mogul appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles hotel room door in the middle of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Danny Masterson Wants Rape Charges Tossed As Second Criminal Trial Looms

Throughout Danny Masterson’s rape trial last year, defense lawyers sought repeatedly to have almost all mention of the Church of Scientology and “the prosecution’s insinuations of drugging” drinks scratched out of the courtroom proceedings. With a second criminal trial poised to start later this year against the That ‘70s Show star after getting a hung jury on November 30, a newly filed motion to dismiss all counts makes it very clear the defense now views neither Masterson’s controversial faith nor his beverage selection as points of contention. As the 16-page document pinpoints, it’s the Jane Does and the law of averages...
RadarOnline

Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

‘I Didn’t Ask For This’: Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out

Susan Studey has been wanting to defend her father’s reputation since her sister Lucy Studey’s claims that he was a serial killer blew up in the news more than a month ago. “The entire time, I knew it wasn’t true,” Susan tells Rolling Stone.  In October, Lucy said in an explosive Newsweek interview that she believed her father, Donald Dean Studey, had murdered as many as 70 of people over three decades and buried them on the family property in the Green Hollow area of Southwest Iowa. Law enforcement had opened an investigation, lending credence to her claims, and an...
wegotthiscovered.com

Bill Cosby announces 2023 tour plans, seemingly forgetting his never-ending controversies

In news that virtually no one wanted to close out 2022 with, disgraced comedian Bill Cosby announced his intentions to resume touring next year. The 85-year-old, who was released from federal prison in June 2021 when his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court due to violations of his due process rights, made his remarks on the Marion, Ohio-based radio program WGH Talk on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Former UC Irvine student threw mom off campus balcony before committing suicide: police

The two people found dead in a murder-suicide on the University of California, Irvine, campus Tuesday were identified as a former student and his elderly mother. Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his 77-year-old mother Thao Nguyen and “threw her” off a multi-story campus building before jumping to his own death around 4 p.m., investigators said Wednesday. Though Doan’s motive remains unknown, police said they had interacted with the former UC Irvine student “multiple times in the past.” The Irvine Police Department last dealt with him in regard to a “mental health concern” in 2019 while he was attending the...
IRVINE, CA
digitalspy.com

Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 years for fraud

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for fraud. NBC reports that the star has been in court for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people and left them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
TEXAS STATE

