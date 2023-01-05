Read full article on original website
1 woman's story of rape convinced all Weinstein trial jurors
Most of the jurors at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial were ready to convict him of crimes related to three of the four women he was charged with raping or sexually assaulting.Yet after weeks of deliberation the eight men and four women voted unanimously to convict him of crimes against only one: a Russian-born model and actor known as Jane Doe 1. She lived in Rome and was visiting California for a film festival at age 34 in 2013, when she said the now-disgraced film mogul appeared uninvited at her Los Angeles hotel room door in the middle of...
Danny Masterson Wants Rape Charges Tossed As Second Criminal Trial Looms
Throughout Danny Masterson’s rape trial last year, defense lawyers sought repeatedly to have almost all mention of the Church of Scientology and “the prosecution’s insinuations of drugging” drinks scratched out of the courtroom proceedings. With a second criminal trial poised to start later this year against the That ‘70s Show star after getting a hung jury on November 30, a newly filed motion to dismiss all counts makes it very clear the defense now views neither Masterson’s controversial faith nor his beverage selection as points of contention. As the 16-page document pinpoints, it’s the Jane Does and the law of averages...
Jesse James' Troubled Son Claims He's Can't Afford A Lawyer After Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
His father may be a multi-millionaire, but the son of reality television star Jesse James shockingly claimed to be too poor to hire a lawyer to dodge prison for allegedly battering his former girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.Since March 2020, the troubled West Coast Choppers’ namesake, Jesse Eli James, 25, has cried poverty to snag a court-appointed lawyer for the dozens of Texas court appearances related to domestic violence charges and protection order violations, court documents show.In the seven registered cases listed on the Travis County 390th District Court website, the young James submitted an “Affidavit of Indigency and Request...
‘I Didn’t Ask For This’: Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out
Susan Studey has been wanting to defend her father’s reputation since her sister Lucy Studey’s claims that he was a serial killer blew up in the news more than a month ago. “The entire time, I knew it wasn’t true,” Susan tells Rolling Stone. In October, Lucy said in an explosive Newsweek interview that she believed her father, Donald Dean Studey, had murdered as many as 70 of people over three decades and buried them on the family property in the Green Hollow area of Southwest Iowa. Law enforcement had opened an investigation, lending credence to her claims, and an...
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bill Cosby announces 2023 tour plans, seemingly forgetting his never-ending controversies
In news that virtually no one wanted to close out 2022 with, disgraced comedian Bill Cosby announced his intentions to resume touring next year. The 85-year-old, who was released from federal prison in June 2021 when his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court due to violations of his due process rights, made his remarks on the Marion, Ohio-based radio program WGH Talk on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
Former UC Irvine student threw mom off campus balcony before committing suicide: police
The two people found dead in a murder-suicide on the University of California, Irvine, campus Tuesday were identified as a former student and his elderly mother. Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his 77-year-old mother Thao Nguyen and “threw her” off a multi-story campus building before jumping to his own death around 4 p.m., investigators said Wednesday. Though Doan’s motive remains unknown, police said they had interacted with the former UC Irvine student “multiple times in the past.” The Irvine Police Department last dealt with him in regard to a “mental health concern” in 2019 while he was attending the...
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
Where Was Serial Killer Leonard Lake's 'Torture Cabin' Located?
Leonard Lake and Charles Ng killed men, women, and infants at a remote cabin in the woods. It's difficult to imagine that the kind of evil friends Leonard Lake and Charles Ng unleashed could happen anywhere. But in California in the 1980s, the two murdered at least 11 people and...
Scott Peterson loses new trial bid; convicted killer to remain behind bars
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 years for fraud
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for fraud. NBC reports that the star has been in court for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people and left them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
Prosecutors launch website to notify Sam Bankman-Fried's alleged victims
NEW YORK — There are so many victims of the fraud allegedly perpetrated by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried federal prosecutors said it would be impractical for them to individually notify all of them. So, late Friday, the judge overseeing the case authorized an alternative method. Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed...
Bernie Madoff shared traits with serial killer Ted Bundy, filmmaker says: ‘A heavy toll of destruction’
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff died in 2021 at age 82 while serving a 150-year prison term. He is the subject of Netflix's "Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street."
