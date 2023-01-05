Read full article on original website
BBC
Rapper Theophilus London found after missing for months, says family
American rapper Theophilus London, who had been missing for several months, has been found safe, his family said. In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, London's cousin said the rapper was located "safe and well". London's family had filed a missing person's report last week with the Los Angeles Police...
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies after bidding fans heart-rending farewell
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
NME
Drake shares footage of him being arrested in Sweden
Drake has seemingly confirmed that he was arrested in Sweden last summer, sharing footage of the incident online. In July 2022 speculation on social media suggested that the Canadian star had been taken into custody by local police at a Stockholm nightclub with the term “free Drake” trending on Twitter.
NME
Måneskin’s Damiano David shaves head before Tom Morello collab drops
Måneskin frontman Damiano David has shaved his head in preparation for the band’s upcoming collaboration with Tom Morello. As announced last month, the Italian glam-rockers have teamed-up with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist on a new single called ‘Gossip’, which is due for release next Friday (January 13).
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Rumored To Be Special Guest At Ghana’s Black Star Line Festival
Accra, Ghana - Kanye West has remained out of the spotlight in recent weeks but he’s rumored to be making a trip to Ghana to be a surprise guest at the Black Star Line Festival. According to DJ Ebenezer Donkoh, Ye is slated to fly to Africa and make...
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Ashton Kutcher Appears All Smiles During Solo Outing After Health Woes Revealed
Actor Ashton Kutcher seemingly kicked off 2023 on a happy note — if his recent outing is any indication! On Thursday, January 5, the No Strings Attached appeared to be all smiles during a solo, afternoon outing in Los Angeles, Calif.The star looked cozy and comfortable amid the rainy weather, donning a beige shirt under black Nike sweater with a pair of dark green jeans and matching sneakers. The dad-of-two completed the look with a red baseball cap. ASHTON KUTCHER & MILA KUNIS STEP OUT IN COORDINATED ATHLEISURE WEAR AFTER ACTOR COMPLETES NYC MARATHONKutcher’s SoCal outing comes weeks after he...
hotnewhiphop.com
Keith Murray Claims He Saw Suge Knight Slap Diddy
The New York MC went on to defend Puff’s toughness and gave a very vivid account of what happened. After so many years of history, rappers took it upon themselves to share the genre’s tales with as much vigor and vividness as possible. At least, that seems to be the mission for Keith Murray, who gave an animated account of the time when Suge Knight allegedly slapped Diddy. Moreover, the New York rapper sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue where he made such claims. Moreover, it’s not his first claim regarding Bad Boy Records.
‘Thank you sooooo much’: Jeremy Renner releases video from hospital
Actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first video on social media since he suffered a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The Avengers star and two-time Oscar nominee is seen in the short clip receiving a shampoo massage from his sister while his mother looks on. The accompanying caption reads: “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”
EW.com
Migos rapper Quavo releases heartbreaking Takeoff tribute song 'Without You'
Migos rapper Quavo has released a new song, "Without You," to pay tribute to his nephew and former bandmate Takeoff, who was fatally shot Nov. 1 in Houston at the age of 28. The song, which dropped Wednesday night, opens with a heartbreaking couplet: "Tears rollin' down my eyes / I just seen an angel fly."
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Experience: after my dad died, I tracked down his secret family
After my dad, Peter, died in 2011, I found a box of papers and a photo album under his bed. That’s how I discovered he had a secret wife named Irene, and that he was 10 years older than he had said he was. Even his birthday was different. I found photos of his family and discovered he had 12 siblings he’d never told me about.
Popculture
Adele Reveals Serious Health Condition Behind Las Vegas Residency Trouble
By the end of 2022, Adele's Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, was finally able to take place. Unfortunately, the singer has still encountered some issues during her shows, as she even recounted to fans during a New Year's Eve performance, per Yahoo. She told the crowd that her ability to walk was limited due to a condition called sciatica.
Katie Price under fire after sharing 'inappropriate' video of son Harvey
Katie Price has been slammed for sharing an 'inappropriate' video of her eldest son, Harvey. The former glamour model took to TikTok over Christmas to share an intimate clip of her and her 20-year-old son in bed:. In the video, which has since racked up over 350,000 views, Price can...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
