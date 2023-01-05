Cricket Australia looks making big change third umpire after Marnus Labuschagne controversial catch

Cricket Australia will consider changing the way broadcast vision is supplied to third umpires after a contentious not-out decision on day one of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney .

Simon Harmer looked to have dismissed Marnus Labuschagne on 70 with a low catch in the slips. However, despite the umpire's soft signal of out, third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled that the ball had bounced before it entered Harmer's hands.

Kettleborough primarily reviewed side-on replays of the catch, but a front-on angle from the Seven Network threw the third umpire's ruling into question when posted to social media on Wednesday.

However, Kettleborough did not have access to the angle, because the third umpire is currently only provided with vision from the host broadcaster, Fox Sports.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley defended the match officials' ruling, but said CA was committed to conducting a review that would determine whether to provide the third umpire with footage from both television rights holders.

'The broadcasting of cricket is probably the most complicated of any of the major sports,' he told SEN.

'We have a huge number of cameras. Yesterday was really, really fine margins.

'The match referees and umpires are making the best calls they can with the information they have available.

'It's something we will think about and have a look at and review. We'll have a look at it after the end of the Test match.'

Low light and wet weather scuppered day one of the Test, most notably when play was brought to a halt for two-and-a-half hours in the afternoon.

'It was extremely frustrating, particularly the combination of light and rain,' Hockley said.

But neither playing through low light nor switching to a pink ball is the answer, according to Hockley, who is holding out for upgrades to the SCG's lights.

'Clearly the rules (about low light) are there with safety in mind,' he said.

'I think changing of the ball during play is really problematic. I think that introduces a little bit too much variability into the game.

'I'm hopeful that with lighting upgrades, there's a big move to LEDs from the traditional bulbs, that we'll see fewer and fewer of these types of delays.'