Tampa, FL

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants: Five to Watch in 2022 Regular-Season Finale

The New York Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time in six years following their best regular season performance last week when they defeated the Colts 38-10. With the sixth seed secured, the Giants will likely rest their key players against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. The Eagles, who have a two-game losing streak with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm, have been trying to lock up the number one seed in the NFC so they can get a first-round bye and have home-field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Coach Jonathan Gannon: ‘Mutual Interest’ if Texans Fire Lovie Smith

INDIANAPOLIS - Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith's job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season, according to NFL sources who tell TexansDaily.com that the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon would have mutual interest if the job comes open.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Running Backs Can Provide a Major Boost in the Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the regular season's final week with uncertainty surrounding the postseason. They aren't sure which seed they are in the AFC, who they will play, or when they will play. However, when the playoffs do start for them, they will be in a better position offensively than they have been in years past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

