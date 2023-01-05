Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Wichita Eagle
NFL announces how playoffs will be determined. Here’s how it affects the Chiefs
Update: The NFL owners approved NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s proposed resolution regarding potential game location changes on Friday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Kansas City Chiefs can earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders — a fact...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Wichita Eagle
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
The NFL leaders got creative. They even got a little confusing. But in the end, they got it right. Well, there were no right answers, not entirely, but the league found a solution that is perhaps ... the least wrong?. None among the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals should be completely...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants: Five to Watch in 2022 Regular-Season Finale
The New York Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time in six years following their best regular season performance last week when they defeated the Colts 38-10. With the sixth seed secured, the Giants will likely rest their key players against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. The Eagles, who have a two-game losing streak with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm, have been trying to lock up the number one seed in the NFC so they can get a first-round bye and have home-field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Coach Jonathan Gannon: ‘Mutual Interest’ if Texans Fire Lovie Smith
INDIANAPOLIS - Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith's job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season, according to NFL sources who tell TexansDaily.com that the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon would have mutual interest if the job comes open.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Running Backs Can Provide a Major Boost in the Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the regular season's final week with uncertainty surrounding the postseason. They aren't sure which seed they are in the AFC, who they will play, or when they will play. However, when the playoffs do start for them, they will be in a better position offensively than they have been in years past.
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET for a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last Verified Jan. 7, 2023 | Fact Checked by Matt Romanoski. BetMGM Kansas is live, and it offers generous promotions, world-class...
Comments / 0