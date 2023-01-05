The New York Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time in six years following their best regular season performance last week when they defeated the Colts 38-10. With the sixth seed secured, the Giants will likely rest their key players against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. The Eagles, who have a two-game losing streak with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm, have been trying to lock up the number one seed in the NFC so they can get a first-round bye and have home-field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO