Saint Paul, MN

Kaprizov scores twice, fills the highlight reel in Wild's win over Lightning

By Chris Schad
 3 days ago

Calen Addison had a three-point game and the Wild provided highlights galore in a 5-1 win.

The Minnesota Wild provided plenty of highlights and had room for more as they made it look easy in a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

The Wild's win was fueled by Calen Addison who recorded his second career three-point game which began with an assist on Joel Eriksson Ek's 13th goal of the season that put Minnesota on the board.

With the Wild going into the second period up 1-0, it was Kirill Kaprizov's turn to hit the highlight reel, redirecting a pass from Matt Boldy between his legs and into the back of the net to put Minnesota ahead 2-0.

Addison and Sam Steel scored goals sandwiched around a Brayden Point power play goal to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead, but the biggest highlights came from some of the shots that didn't go in the net.

Mats Zuccarello nearly scored off a pass from Kaprizov, but his shot hit both posts and the crossbar before going into the pads of Lightning goalie Brian Elliott.

Kaprizov also tried to break the internet late in the second period, going forehand, backhand and between the legs on a shot that hit the crossbar.

Kaprizov made up for it with an empty-net goal late in the third period but Filip Gustavsson, who made 34 saves to earn the win, left the game after suffering an undisclosed injury in the closing minutes.

Still, the Wild earned their 10th straight win over the Lightning in St. Paul and improved to 22-13-2 on the season. Minnesota will travel to face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors

The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NBC Sports

Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games

WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Caps ride 4-goal second period to win over Blue Jackets

The Eastern Conference’s No. 1 second-period scoring offense struck again Thursday as the Capitals put together a four-goal frame on their way to a 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Washington entered play Thursday with 53 goals scored in second periods, tied with the Seattle Kraken for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

B's prospect Fabian Lysell ejected for check to head in WJC bronze medal game

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell went to the 2023 World Junior Championship in Canada facing high expectations for himself and Sweden. Unfortunately for Sweden, Lysell was one of the team's worst players at the tournament. He didn't tally a single point in seven games, which is pretty surprising given his...
BOSTON, MA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
