Seneca, PA

Youngsville Boys Fall to Cambridge Springs

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Josh Reisenauer scored 21 points as Cambridge Springs raced to a 69-40 win over Youngsville. Cambridge Springs built a 36-16 halftime lead en route to the win. Parker Schmidt and Tristin Mazzadra were also in double figures for the Blue Devils, scoring 16 and 15 points,...
Eisenhower Falls in Overtime to Titusville

RUSSELL, Pa. – Manny Perez and Isaiah Colon combined for 61 points as Titusville earned a 77-73 non-region overtime win over Eisenhower. Perez saved his best for last, scoring 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Colon, meanwhile, drained...
Sheffield Drops Back-And-Forth Match to Clarion

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Logan Edmonds’ pinfall victory at 215 pounds secured the victory as Clarion won a tight dual match, 40-31, at Sheffield. Sheffield held a 31-28 lead going into the final two weight classes, but needed a win of some kind from Quincy Boose as the Wolverines were giving up a forfeit at 285.
High school basketball scores, highlights (1/6)

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City League is jam-packed with talent this basketball season and it was all on display tonight. Wichita Heights boys and girls both picked up big wins over the East Blue Aces. Elsewhere, the Bishop Carroll girls stayed on a roll with a win over Northwest. But in the boys game, the Grizzlies got some revenge with a win over the Golden Eagles.
Kane Girls Top Eisenhower to Split Season Series

KANE, Pa. – Holding visiting Eisenhower to just 10 points through the first 24 minutes, Kane rolled to a 40-27 win. The Lady Wolves led 17-3 at halftime and 25-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Knights won the first matchup between the two teams on Dec. 9. Each team won on its home court.
Sheffield Boys Bounce Back with Win at Kane

KANE, Pa. – Sheffield outscored the Wolves 38-23 over the second and third quarters to break the game open en route to a 60-49 win at Kane. The Wolves held an 8-6 advantage after the first quarter, but the Wolverines scored 20 in the second and 18 in the third to go up 44-31 heading to the fourth.
Three players named to Shrine Bowl squad

Three local high school players have been named to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl West squad. The initial rosters for both the West and East teams were released on Monday. The players are Bradley Bond of the Goddard Lions, Kyle Butcher of the Campus Colts, and Zane Zoglmann of the Conway Springs Cardinals. All are seniors, and all are linemen.
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita

Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.

After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
Nature Art Showcase and Sale Being Held in Franklin Feb. 3-4

FRANKLIN, Pa. – A Nature Art Showcase and Sale will be held at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. The show, which will feature original artwork depicting outdoor recreation, natural resources, and landscapes, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event is free and open to the public.
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Easton Recognized by ABA

NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023

MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
