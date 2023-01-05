ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

22 years later, Angelina Wall’s murder still unsolved

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday a cold case turns 22 years unsolved. 22 is the age Angelina Wall was when she was killed in Eau Claire. On Jan. 6, 2001, Wall was walking home from a late-night shift at McDonald’s on Hastings Way but never made it home. She was found strangled to death along Highway J near Fall Creek. In 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office formed an inter-departmental team to help with the case, but her killer has never been found.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff

A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use

Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WISCONSIN STATE
hubcitytimes.com

What’s old is new again

STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that it takes “a full century for a name to shake off its dusty image and sound fresh again.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot

Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WISCONSIN STATE

