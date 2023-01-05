Read full article on original website
Friendorfoe?
3d ago
Who will win the bid? Another rich guy that will charge some poor soul 2000 a month for it. It was built with public money at a public school. Shouldn't it be given to the needy instead of sold to the rich? Taxpayers paid for it.
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
WYFF4.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
FOX Carolina
Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
cn2.com
On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
Gateless parking comes to Rock Hill. What does it mean?
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There's a new way to pay for parking in Rock Hill, and it doesn't involve paying at the gate. That's mainly because there won't be a gate at two parking decks in town. So how do you pay?. The City of Rock Hill has partnered...
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district offers free education degrees through new program
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual...
WYFF4.com
Longhorn Steakhouse in Easley cleared after gas leak, officials say
EASLEY, S.C. — UPDATE: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. According to a manager from the Longhorn Steakhouse, the restaurant was cleared by a fire marshal this morning and the restaurant was opened back up around 11:30 p.m. (BELOW: Original story) An Upstate steakhouse is closed due to a reported gas leak,...
FOX Carolina
Greater Greenville Sanitation ending recycling pickup due to cost
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greater Greenville Sanitation District is ending recycling collection in March, citing the rising cost. Steve Cole, the executive director of Greater Greenville Sanitation, said the cost of collection and disposal for recyclable items is more than four times the cost of garbage. The district, which...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County residents push back on large developments
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
FOX Carolina
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Upstate officer loses 4 beloved dogs, home in fire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department is helping a fellow officer get back on his feet after his home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night. According to the department, Officer Baker and his wife returned home and found it engulfed in flames. Along with losing everything in their home, the couple also lost four of their dogs who they loved like children.
FOX Carolina
Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire
Greenville will no longer collect recycling starting March 30th. If you want to keep recycling, you can take items directly to certain locations. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Blood donations in need across Upstate. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Car crashes...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
FOX Carolina
BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
FOX Carolina
Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
FOX Carolina
Greenville board moves forward with 19-story tower proposal, delays other big projects
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a four-hour long meeting, Thursday Greenville’s Design Review Board voted to move forward with a very large project. It’s a 19-story tower proposed for the intersection of Academy and College Streets. There were a lot of large-scale projects on the board’s agenda...
Mooresville tables decision on proposed residential development on Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After an hourslong public hearing Tuesday night, Mooresville’s board of commissioners did not make a final decision on approvals that would pave the way for a large, lakefront residential project. Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development is seeking to rezone and annex a 96.8-acre site off Transco...
12 y/o hit, seriously injured while crossing road in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 12-year-old was struck by a car while crossing a road in Rock Hill Thursday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. After speaking with the driver of the car […]
