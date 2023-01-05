ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Homicide suspect turns self in; 1 still at large

Jan. 6—A Santa Fe man surrendered to authorities Friday to face charges — along with four others — in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in Lone Butte in early December. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, of Santa Fe, turned himself in to New...
SANTA FE, NM
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year and a half after a man was murdered over his Toyota Prius in a carjacking in the University of New Mexico area. Police have finally charged a suspect. Karl Jurisson, 64, was shot to death outside near Garfield and Girard at 6:30 p.m. in June of 2021.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 13-year-old girl and a man have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Alamogordo.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
Woman charged with stabbing murder of N.M. firefighter husband

SANTA FE, N.M. — The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges. Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau...
SANTA FE, NM
Former official shares insight on recent targeted shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating shootings at homes and offices of local elected officials over the past few weeks. Former Bernalillo County sheriff and New Mexico Department of Public Safety, Darren White, who was also at the center of death threats during his time in office believes Albuquerque's high crime rate and political divide is to blame.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man previously accused of exposing himself to children is now charged in a murder case.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Los Alamos police: Man killed sister in apparent murder-suicide

Jan. 7—Police have identified two people found dead Wednesday in a Los Alamos home as a brother and sister, and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide by a man who had killed his wife at the couple's home about 15 years ago. Authorities believe 69-year-old Jack Markham, a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Teen accused of killing mother’s boyfriend pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend was arranged Friday. Ruben Benavidez is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend Cedric Garcia Guzman near Coal and 11th Street on December 17. Benavidez and his father went to the apartment Guzman two...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Unidentified gunman at large after shooting up Dem politicians’ ABQ homes

In a strange turn of events in Albuquerque, multiple metro-area lawmakers and local officials’ homes and places of business were shot up in drive-by shootings. The shootings mysteriously didn’t hit a single person, which has raised questions. The politicians who were apparently targeted included outgoing Bernalillo County Commissioner...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least five recent shootings at the homes and offices of two Bernalillo County commissioners, two state senators and the state’s new attorney general. APD says the shootings occurred on five separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. APD first announced the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico deputy who tased a student has been sentenced.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

