LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO