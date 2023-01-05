Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Homicide suspect turns self in; 1 still at large
Jan. 6—A Santa Fe man surrendered to authorities Friday to face charges — along with four others — in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in Lone Butte in early December. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, of Santa Fe, turned himself in to New...
KRQE News 13
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
KRQE News 13
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year and a half after a man was murdered over his Toyota Prius in a carjacking in the University of New Mexico area. Police have finally charged a suspect. Karl Jurisson, 64, was shot to death outside near Garfield and Girard at 6:30 p.m. in June of 2021.
Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after Bernalillo County crash
Area traffic has been shut down.
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
KRQE News 13
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
FireRescue1
Woman charged with stabbing murder of N.M. firefighter husband
SANTA FE, N.M. — The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges. Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau...
KOAT 7
Former official shares insight on recent targeted shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating shootings at homes and offices of local elected officials over the past few weeks. Former Bernalillo County sheriff and New Mexico Department of Public Safety, Darren White, who was also at the center of death threats during his time in office believes Albuquerque's high crime rate and political divide is to blame.
KRQE News 13
Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case
Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case
YAHOO!
Los Alamos police: Man killed sister in apparent murder-suicide
Jan. 7—Police have identified two people found dead Wednesday in a Los Alamos home as a brother and sister, and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide by a man who had killed his wife at the couple's home about 15 years ago. Authorities believe 69-year-old Jack Markham, a...
KRQE News 13
Teen accused of killing mother’s boyfriend pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend was arranged Friday. Ruben Benavidez is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend Cedric Garcia Guzman near Coal and 11th Street on December 17. Benavidez and his father went to the apartment Guzman two...
Bernalillo County authorities identify man found dead near South Valley
If you would like to report anything related to this death, please contact BCSO.
Bosque Farms man sentenced to prison for assault and firearms conviction
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Everett Paquin, 59, of Bosque Farms was sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Before sentencing, he pled guilty to assault and being a felon in possession. In 2020, Paquin reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend on the Pueblo of Isleta, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). At the time […]
YAHOO!
Suspect in garage slaying speaks of dissociative mental disorder in new police video
Jan. 5—Newly released police video shows the moments when officers discovered the body of 21-year-old Grace Jennings in the detached garage of a Santa Fe home and arrested suspected killer Kiara McCulley, who had run inside the home when they arrived and later expressed confusion about Jennings' body. The...
KOAT 7
Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
pinonpost.com
Unidentified gunman at large after shooting up Dem politicians’ ABQ homes
In a strange turn of events in Albuquerque, multiple metro-area lawmakers and local officials’ homes and places of business were shot up in drive-by shootings. The shootings mysteriously didn’t hit a single person, which has raised questions. The politicians who were apparently targeted included outgoing Bernalillo County Commissioner...
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least five recent shootings at the homes and offices of two Bernalillo County commissioners, two state senators and the state’s new attorney general. APD says the shootings occurred on five separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. APD first announced the […]
ABQ man seen shooting at dog with pellet gun ordered to pay dog’s family
The 2020 incident was captured on video.
KRQE News 13
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
