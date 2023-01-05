Jamestown Police arrested a Falconer man after receiving a report of a prowler on the city's north side Friday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, officers located a male matching the description of the prowler. The male, identified as 31-year-old Blaydon Niles, was seen riding a bicycle on a city sidewalk. When officers tried to stop Niles, he allegedly began to flee officers on the bicycle. They pursued him and placed him into custody after a brief struggle. Niles was charged with resisting arrest, 2nd-degree obstruction, and riding a bicycle on a sidewalk. He also had an active bench warrant out of the City of Jamestown, and he was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO