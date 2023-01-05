Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Boys Fall to Cambridge Springs
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Josh Reisenauer scored 21 points as Cambridge Springs raced to a 69-40 win over Youngsville. Cambridge Springs built a 36-16 halftime lead en route to the win. Parker Schmidt and Tristin Mazzadra were also in double figures for the Blue Devils, scoring 16 and 15 points,...
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Falls in Overtime to Titusville
RUSSELL, Pa. – Manny Perez and Isaiah Colon combined for 61 points as Titusville earned a 77-73 non-region overtime win over Eisenhower. Perez saved his best for last, scoring 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Colon, meanwhile, drained...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Drops Back-And-Forth Match to Clarion
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Logan Edmonds’ pinfall victory at 215 pounds secured the victory as Clarion won a tight dual match, 40-31, at Sheffield. Sheffield held a 31-28 lead going into the final two weight classes, but needed a win of some kind from Quincy Boose as the Wolverines were giving up a forfeit at 285.
yourdailylocal.com
Kane Girls Top Eisenhower to Split Season Series
KANE, Pa. – Holding visiting Eisenhower to just 10 points through the first 24 minutes, Kane rolled to a 40-27 win. The Lady Wolves led 17-3 at halftime and 25-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Knights won the first matchup between the two teams on Dec. 9. Each team won on its home court.
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Boys Bounce Back with Win at Kane
KANE, Pa. – Sheffield outscored the Wolves 38-23 over the second and third quarters to break the game open en route to a 60-49 win at Kane. The Wolves held an 8-6 advantage after the first quarter, but the Wolverines scored 20 in the second and 18 in the third to go up 44-31 heading to the fourth.
yourdailylocal.com
Five Warren County Students Earn Fall ’22 Dean’s List at Westminster
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — Five Warren County residents were among the 361 students named to the dean’s list at Westminster College for the fall 2022 semester. Rachel Brady of Columbus is majoring in Biology. Jessica Hulse of Tidioute is majoring in Biology. Lyddia Rougeux of Pittsfield is majoring...
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Rescuers Recover Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
yourdailylocal.com
Life-Long Marienville Resident, Retired East Forest Teacher Jerry Thornton Passes Away; Celebration of Life Set for this Weekend
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Life-long Marienville resident and retired East Forest Health, Physical Education, and Driver’s Education teacher Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and...
WFMJ.com
Four Belmont Pines runaways found in press box at Girard football stadium
Four Belmont Pines escapees were found in the press box at Girard High School's football stadium early Friday morning. Liberty Police Captain, Ray Buhala tells 21 News four juveniles had escaped from the hospital on Thursday. Captain Buhala says they were found at around 1:00 a.m. Friday by Girard Police.
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
yourdailylocal.com
Community Blood Bank to Host Blood Drive in Sugar Grove
SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Sugar Grove Fire Department. “All blood types are needed, especially type O Blood,” said Community Blood Bank Community Relations Specialist Erika DePalma. The Sugar Grove Fire Department...
venangoextra.com
No one injured in Oil City fire
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The damage, according to Oil City Fire Department captain Eric McFadden, was “pretty minor for what it could have been.”. McFadden said there...
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
Mega Millions fever hits Erie
Mega Millions fever is running high as the jackpot nears $1 billion. While the chance of winning is more than one in 300 million, that didn’t stop a steady line of folks looking to cash in at one local convenience store. At Dee’s Cigar Store on State Street, business is busier than normal, thanks to […]
chautauquatoday.com
Falconer Man Arrested After Report of Prowler in Jamestown
Jamestown Police arrested a Falconer man after receiving a report of a prowler on the city's north side Friday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, officers located a male matching the description of the prowler. The male, identified as 31-year-old Blaydon Niles, was seen riding a bicycle on a city sidewalk. When officers tried to stop Niles, he allegedly began to flee officers on the bicycle. They pursued him and placed him into custody after a brief struggle. Niles was charged with resisting arrest, 2nd-degree obstruction, and riding a bicycle on a sidewalk. He also had an active bench warrant out of the City of Jamestown, and he was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident.
yourerie
Jet 24 Action News at 6
A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher. A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he's being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Biting, Choking Man During Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 22-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of biting and allegedly choking a man during a domestic dispute on Thursday. Amber Garofalo was arrested at a southside address after leaving multiple bite marks on the victim, attempting to choke him and threatening him with a knife.
erienewsnow.com
Six Families Displaced by Meadville Apartment Fire
After working third shift, Lisa Henry was sleeping when she awoke to the smell of smoke. "I woke up just as the smoke was about to hit my apartment," said Henry. "I grabbed my kids and ran." Meadville firefighters arrived at her six-unit complex off of Cottage St. on Wednesday...
explore venango
Community Service Officer Michelle McGee Retires After Two Decades of Service
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – After 20 years of service with the Pennsylvania State Police, Community Service Officer Michelle McGee is retiring. (Pictured Above: Officer Michelle McGee, center, at Coffee With a Cop in October at Coffee In Between in Franklin. Photo credit: @psptroopepio.) McGee began her career with the...
