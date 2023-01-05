Read full article on original website
Loggers Bury Trojans on Underhill Buzzer-Beater
LOGGERS 60, TROJANS 58 (OT) Pe Ell: Homan 16, Baldwin 15, Knowlton 8, Phelps 8, Howard 5, Mason 2, McCarty 2. Onalaska: R. McGraw 19, B. Russon 14, Underhill 12, Rushton 6, C. McGraw 5, Lawrence 4. The Onalaska boys basketball team earned its second dramatic win in a row...
Cold Shooting Night Dooms Beavers at Home
Stevenson: Blackledge 14, Wyninger 4, Bach 17, Waymire 9, Funk 3. Tenino: Gonia 4, Schow 16, Feltus 6, Noonan 2, O’Connor 14. After a riveting win against Hoquiam Friday night on the road, the Tenino boys basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat in a 47-42 loss to Stevenson in non-league action Saturday afternoon at Brock Court.
Eatonville’s Comeback Downs Rainier
Eatonville: Bruun 29, Brannon 20, Cox 12, Klumpar 6, Taylor 2. Rainier: Ji. Meldrum 22, Howell 12, Jo. Meldrum 10, Owen 8, Sprouffske 4, Boesch 3. Rainier started the night off hot offensively, but Eatonville ended it hotter, dropping 26 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Mountaineers 69-62 on Saturday in a non-league matchup.
W.F. West Girls Wrestlers Finish 12th at Massive Kelso Tourney
Competing with 96 other schools in attendance, the W.F. West girls wrestling team finished an impressive 12th among the large field participating in a tournament at Kelso High School this weekend. The Bearcats finished with three top-8 finishers, led by the work of Courtney Jones in the 135-pound weight class,...
Bearcats Cap Perfect Week With Dominant Win Over Cougars
Going 3-0 over the course of the week, the W.F. West girls basketball team capped the week with a 55-36 win over 3A Capital Saturday evening in Olympia. Julia Dalan had 22 points in the first half alone, and finished the game 14 of 16 from the field for a game-high 28 points with minimal playing time in the fourth quarter.
Rainier Knocks Out Eatonville Early
Eatonville: Anderson 24, Bickford 6, Blocker 4, Hall 2. Rainier: Askey 22, Swenson 18, Plowman 8, Hanson 6, Murphy 5, Blackburn 1. The Rainier girls basketball team raced out to a huge early lead Saturday and saw out a rather comfortable non-league win over 1A Eatonville, beating the Cruisers 60-36.
Beavers Drop Another to Grizzlies
Tenino6444—18 Tenino: Williams 1, Asay 8, Jones 4, Woodward 4, Grayless 1. Hoquiam: Bonney 5, LaBounty 5, Cady 10, Brodhead 2, Folkers 10, Kennedy 16. The Tenino girls basketball team fell in league action to Hoquiam Thursday night at home, 48-18. The Beavers couldn’t carry over a strong start...
Mountaineers Climb Past Cardinals Shorthanded
Rainier: Bravo 2, Swenson 12, Askey 12, Mathson 2, Plowman 4, Blackburn 10, Murphy 8, Hanson 4. Playing without two key pieces, the Rainier girls basketball team upended Winlock on the road Friday night, 54-25, in a Central 2B league matchup. The Mountaineers got a well-rounded scoring night out of...
In Focus: A Look at Centralia College’s New Multisport Athletics Complex
Here’s a fresh look at the new Centralia College multisport athletics complex at the corner of Iron Street and Centralia College Boulevard. “The sports complex, which will include fields for baseball, softball, and soccer, will use modern turf composed of grass-like fibers supported by soft, tiny balls of cork or other material that works like dirt to hold each blade aloft,” according to the college. “The turf is porous, allowing rain to flow straight through into a drainage system. There’s no need to wait for the field to dry out to play ... The new fields will encourage more athletic participation and enhance Centralia College’s recruiting power. The college plans to add a men’s soccer team once the field is completed. It already fields teams for women’s soccer, baseball and softball. Those teams currently play on shared community fields in Centralia.” The college broke ground on the field in spring 2022. The college has been planning for this addition since 1999, when it started buying up the 40-some lots needed for the complex. Students have contributed more than $3 million toward the project through student fees.
Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023
• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
In Loving Memory of Margaret Reed: 1944-2022
Margaret Reed, age 78, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Margaret was born on June 13, 1944, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Joe and Grace Arends. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1962 and married her husband, Duncan Munro Reed, on Sept. 1, 1968. Margaret was...
A Look Back in Time: Chehalis Considers Annexation of Land South of City Limits in 1963
A front page story included in the Monday, Jan. 7, 1963, edition of The Chronicle detailed a proposal by Chehalis to annex land to its south. Unusual for its time, The Chronicle listed the author of the story, Chronicle staff writer George Blomdahl, as the author. At the time, The Chronicle included stories without bylines almost exclusively. The story was the first in a series of five examining the proposed annexation and covered the proposal and its supporters.
Powerful Wind Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power Overnight in East Lewis County
After hitting Northern California with hurricane force winds yesterday, the remnants of an atmospheric river storm moved up the coast through the Cascades overnight. While winds lost some of their initial strength, thousands of residents throughout East Lewis County still lost power throughout the night as the wind blew trees and branches into power lines.
WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day
According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
Case of Clark County Deputy Who Shot and Killed Off-Duty Vancouver Police Officer Remains in Limbo
An expert panel of attorneys could not reach agreement on whether a Clark County sheriff’s deputy should face criminal charges for shooting and killing an off-duty Vancouver police officer – a rare circumstance for Washington law enforcement officers who have used deadly force. The five members of the...
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Vancouver, WA
A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing with a car Friday afternoon at Hazel Dell Avenue and 99th Avenue.
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day
A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
