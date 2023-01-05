Jan. 6—Odessa Police arrested a 39-year-old Odessa man after they watched a surveillance video showing him punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face three times. According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a fight call from the Comfort Inn on John Ben Shepherd around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived both people allegedly involved in the fight denied there had been one.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO