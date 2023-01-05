Read full article on original website
Odessa woman sentenced in assault
Jan. 6—An Odessa woman accused of attacking her boyfriend with a knife last September was placed on five-years deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ector County District Court Judge John Shrode sentenced Tiffany Diana Rios, 35, Tuesday. According to an Odessa Police Department...
Odessan accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
Jan. 6—Odessa Police arrested a 39-year-old Odessa man after they watched a surveillance video showing him punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face three times. According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a fight call from the Comfort Inn on John Ben Shepherd around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived both people allegedly involved in the fight denied there had been one.
