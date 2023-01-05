3 people hospitalized after truck flees El Paso County deputies, suspect at large

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO