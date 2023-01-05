3 people hospitalized after truck flees El Paso County deputies, suspect at large

Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
KKTV
Teens arrested in El Paso County following home invasion in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two teens are facing a long list of serious charges following a home invasion in Fountain. Police are reporting the incident happened on Sunday at about 2 in the morning. The victims told police two males armed with guns came inside their home along the 6800 block of Red Deer Pt. The neighborhood is near Comanche Village Drive and Fountain Mesa Road east of N. Sante Fe Avenue. The suspects reportedly threatened the people inside the home and stole items, they were gone before officers arrived.
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Pueblo West Walmart. PCSO said the woman left the store with a full cart of electronics and left the area in a black Jeep Liberty If you know her, call […]
Deputies investigate suspicious death on Reynolds Avenue, person of interest identified
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/07/2023 2:10 p.m. (FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead late Friday night on Jan. 6, is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to FCSO. Based on information collected at the scene, FCSO says a person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were […]
KKTV
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into city bus
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence after crashing into a City bus Friday evening on Jan. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on reports of a traffic crash involving a City bus. Investigations […]
Teen boys arrested after armed home invasion in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Two teen boys have been arrested after an early morning armed home invasion on New Year’s Day in Fountain. According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers with FPD were called by people living in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, east of North Santa […]
KKTV
WATCH: Stolen vehicle recovered by Colorado Springs police after foot chase
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. WATCH- Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Updated: 19 hours ago. Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Colorado cancer survivor talks...
Teller County father accused of killing 5-year-old son in alleged murder-suicide
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to investigators, a missed court-ordered child exchange in Teller County ended in a murder-suicide. On Jan. 4, the Teller County Sheriff's Office was notified that a father had missed his court-ordered child exchange time that regularly took place at the TCSO parking lot. Deputies began searching for the father, The post Teller County father accused of killing 5-year-old son in alleged murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police activity near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs tied to a traffic stop with stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence near I-25 and Garden of the Gods on Thursday in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News learned about the activity after several concerned viewers reached out. Police had part of Rusina Road closed down at about 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for CSPD says the incident was tied to a traffic stop. A lieutenant at a CSPD substation added the vehicle was believed to be stolen. An officer at the scene reported the suspect tried to run but was captured.
Suspect gets stolen vehicle stuck running from police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after finding a stolen car on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5. On Thursday around 10:55 a.m. officers in the area of 4700 block of Rusina Road near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, saw a reported stolen vehicle. Officers saw a […]
Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for answers in a 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs. On Jan. 6, 1983, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified of a deceased body found in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Harmony Dr., just after 1 p.m. The post Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Armed man who ran from crash scene arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from the scene of a crash, and who witnesses said was seen carrying a gun as he ran away. CSPD said officers responded just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard […]
KKTV
Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado Springs identified after teen seriously injured
WATCH - What’s Causing the Dramatic Increase in Egg Prices?. Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Body camera footage showing the shooting death of Christian Glass in Colorado. Updated: 8...
kvor.com
Murder-suicide victim intified
TELLER COUNTY–The Teller County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a murder-suicide as a 5-year-old boy. Thursday afternoon, officials announced a suspicious death investigation in Florissant west of Woodland Park. Deputies have identified the child as Liam Brueche and the suspect as his father, William Brueche. Authorities were called Wednesday night when Brueche missed his court-ordered child exchange time. They attempted a welfare check but could not find them. Officers continued to search throughout the night. Just after midnight Thursday, investigators found the father and son deceased in a vehicle.
KKTV
Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office
Parents protest at a charter school in Colorado, the Liberty Tree Academy. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Updated: 10 hours ago. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect sought in Pueblo tied to stolen credit cards
WATCH - What’s Causing the Dramatic Increase in Egg Prices?. Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. Updated: 6 hours ago. A suspect has been cited after a Mitchell High School student was...
KKTV
WATCH: Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case. Updated: 4 hours ago. Colorado Springs fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a...
Comments / 0