A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO