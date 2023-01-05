ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Altoona man caught after eluding prison sentence for two months

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November. On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested […]
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

JOHNSTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG RING

A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset County Teen Facing Charges

State police in Somerset County say a 17-year-old teen is facing charges after she admitted to hitting another female in the face with a metal baseball bat during a fight over a boy. Investigators say on Dec. 30th, troopers were dispatched to the area of the Coal Miner’s Café in...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Cleveland.com

Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WTAJ

