FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 arrested after $10k in antique guns were stolen from a Johnstown home in 2021
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing 13 antique guns from a home in Lorain Borough in 2021. On Aug. 31, 2021, Stonycreek Township police were called to the 1500 block of Penrod Street for a completed burglary. The owner of the guns, Eric Murphy, explained […]
Altoona man caught after eluding prison sentence for two months
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November. On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested […]
Police arrest Altoona man who failed to report to prison after conviction for toddler's OD
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department announced that they have apprehended a local man who had failed to report to prison after being convicted for the overdose of a 1-year-old child. Police say Dustin Martell, now age 37, was sentenced to serve 3-and-a-half to...
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
JOHNSTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG RING
A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.
New charges for what happened just before firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new justice for a Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick with new charges for what happened just before he was killed by a hit and run driver.
6 arrested on crack cocaine, heroin charges in McKeesport
Authorities seized more than $147,000 worth of cocaine, as well as crack cocaine, heroin and three guns last week during a drug raid that netted seven people allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking ring in McKeesport, as well as illegal gambling in McKeesport, the state attorney general said. Curtis...
Somerset County Teen Facing Charges
State police in Somerset County say a 17-year-old teen is facing charges after she admitted to hitting another female in the face with a metal baseball bat during a fight over a boy. Investigators say on Dec. 30th, troopers were dispatched to the area of the Coal Miner’s Café in...
Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
Centerville man sentenced to jail, probation for exposing self to teen
Jan. 6—A Centerville man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a teenage girl on two occasions in the county has been given jail time and probation totaling seven years by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Edward A. Beightol, 58, of the 1800 block of Stewart Road, was...
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
Man charged after hitching ride on Pa. school bus, stalking female students: report
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he “hitched a ride” on a Cambria County school bus and is accused of stalking several female students, according to a story from WJAC. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, when a School Resource Officer at Johnstown High School got a complaint...
Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
6 suspects arrested, guns recovered after Cleveland standoff: US Marshals
Six fugitives are in custody and several guns are recovered after a standoff in Cleveland on Wednesday.
Drunk man charged for burglary and assaulting 2 people on New Year’s Eve
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of smacking a woman before entering a home and assaulting another man all while he claimed he was drunk. On New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2022, Clearfield Borough police received multiple reports of a disturbance in the area […]
PSP: Man charged for allegedly putting fellow inmate in chokehold
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a man is facing charges, accused of putting a fellow inmate in a chokehold during an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail in October. Investigators say troopers were dispatched to the jail on October 23rd for a report of...
2 Cleveland officers face discipline to take a report in 2020 crash incident
Cleveland's Safety Director said Officer Harvey Andrekovic was terminated and Officer Jason Rees issued an 8-day suspension for failing to file a police report and make an arrest in a 2020 incident.
Johnstown man sentenced in federal court for multi-state drug bust
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man will be serving prison time after he was found guilty of selling fentanyl from 2019 through 2021. Anthony Andrews, 41, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson to 30 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction. […]
