Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 3 in Trinity County shut down due to snow and winter weather
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 3 in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties has been shut down due to snow. Caltrans District 2 reports that Highway 3 has been closed from approximately twenty miles north of Trinity Center to three miles south of Callahan at Scott Mountain due to snow and winter weather conditions.
kymkemp.com
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes
The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: 101 Reopened at Last Chance In Del Norte, Numerous Humboldt Roadways Remain Closed
Crews have cleared the slide at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County and U.S. Highway 101 is now back open, Caltrans reports. A slide has closed U.S. Highway 101 at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County, with no current estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans. Crews are...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Earthquakes Get Dedicated Long-Term Recovery Line
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency:. Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,...
kymkemp.com
Entry Period Opens for Humboldt County Journalism Award
The entry period has opened for the Humboldt Journalism Project’s 40th Award, which offers a top prize of $1,500 for local journalism that looks at issues affecting those who are sometimes left behind economically. “So many areas of coverage can touch the lives of people whose budgets are tight,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
kymkemp.com
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of…
McKinleyville’s Redwood Community Pharmacy, smashed in the photo below, lets us know that they’re still able to get in to fill the prescriptions of people who really need them. Tree-filled McKinleyville is taking a lot of damage. Witness the following photo, sent in by reader Hillary Mosher, of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:16 p.m.] Highways and Rural Routes in the Emerald Triangle
Most major highways in the Emerald Triangle are open today, Thursday, January 5, but there are numerous reports of small road hazards as of 8 a.m. The weather should calm today, according to the National Weather Service. They posted this morning, “Rain and winds will ease from the passing storm system through today. But, rain and southerly winds will begin increasing again into tonight as a weaker system approaches.”
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Schools to Resume Tuesday
On Monday, January 9th, the Rio Dell School District (RDSD) will hold an in-service day for its staff to prepare for the reopening of schools following the earthquakes that struck the community on December 20th and January 1st. RDSD, which serves students in grades TK-8 at Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School, was forced to close its schools on December 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd due to the damages sustained in the earthquakes. Superintendent, Angela Johnson reports that students will return to class on Tuesday, January 10th.
kymkemp.com
Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter Is Up, Protecting Unhoused Individuals
Article courtesy of the Mad River Union. As major rainstorms batter the breadth of California this week, Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter is up, running and protecting unhoused individuals. Located at The Grove, AHP’s new, 60-bed, permanent supportive housing complex in Valley West, the shelter housed 31...
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
waste360.com
Body Found in Recology Recycling Bin
A woman's body was found on a Recology recycling truck during the collection process. Based on the route, a representative said that the body had been picked up somewhere in the limits of Eureka, Calif. As an investigation begins, officers are working to identify and notify next of kin. Read...
kymkemp.com
Eel River Wailaki Invite Community to Annual Meeting Saturday at the Mateel
The Eel River Wailaki will be holding its annual meeting Saturday, January 7th at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, from noon to 5 p.m. The tribal non-profit is inviting all community members to attend and learn about the ongoing restoration projects and the cultural revitalization movement of Wailaki people, which blossomed in 2022.
kymkemp.com
Missing Eureka Man Located Safe
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Robert Samek has been located safe in the City of Eureka. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. Earlier: HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating...
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Eureka Yesterday Morning Caused $200,000 Damage
At 0647 Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 2135 California Street in Eureka. The first arriving unit was quickly on scene and reported a working fire...
Comments / 0