On Monday, January 9th, the Rio Dell School District (RDSD) will hold an in-service day for its staff to prepare for the reopening of schools following the earthquakes that struck the community on December 20th and January 1st. RDSD, which serves students in grades TK-8 at Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School, was forced to close its schools on December 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd due to the damages sustained in the earthquakes. Superintendent, Angela Johnson reports that students will return to class on Tuesday, January 10th.

