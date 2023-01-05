Colorado Springs man accused of killing mom, stepfather bound over for trial

Read full article on original website
Teller County father accused of killing 5-year-old son in alleged murder-suicide
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to investigators, a missed court-ordered child exchange in Teller County ended in a murder-suicide. On Jan. 4, the Teller County Sheriff's Office was notified that a father had missed his court-ordered child exchange time that regularly took place at the TCSO parking lot. Deputies began searching for the father, The post Teller County father accused of killing 5-year-old son in alleged murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
kvor.com
Murder-suicide victim intified
TELLER COUNTY–The Teller County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a murder-suicide as a 5-year-old boy. Thursday afternoon, officials announced a suspicious death investigation in Florissant west of Woodland Park. Deputies have identified the child as Liam Brueche and the suspect as his father, William Brueche. Authorities were called Wednesday night when Brueche missed his court-ordered child exchange time. They attempted a welfare check but could not find them. Officers continued to search throughout the night. Just after midnight Thursday, investigators found the father and son deceased in a vehicle.
Judge approves plea deal of no prison time for Pueblo man who shot his neighbor in 2021
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man who admitted to shooting his neighbor will face no jail time thanks to a plea deal, which was signed off by a county judge. Pueblo County District Judge Allison Ernst signed off on the plea deal offered by the Pueblo District Attorney's Office to give 69-year-old Gilbert Jimenez ten The post Judge approves plea deal of no prison time for Pueblo man who shot his neighbor in 2021 appeared first on KRDO.
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for answers in a 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs. On Jan. 6, 1983, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified of a deceased body found in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Harmony Dr., just after 1 p.m. The post Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Teens arrested in El Paso County following home invasion in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two teens are facing a long list of serious charges following a home invasion in Fountain. Police are reporting the incident happened on Sunday at about 2 in the morning. The victims told police two males armed with guns came inside their home along the 6800 block of Red Deer Pt. The neighborhood is near Comanche Village Drive and Fountain Mesa Road east of N. Sante Fe Avenue. The suspects reportedly threatened the people inside the home and stole items, they were gone before officers arrived.
KKTV
WATCH: Murder-suicide investigation in Teller County
Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office. The sheriff identified the suspect as a male and the victim as a “younger” male. Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents protest at a charter school in Colorado, the Liberty Tree Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KKTV
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
Teen boys arrested after armed home invasion in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Two teen boys have been arrested after an early morning armed home invasion on New Year’s Day in Fountain. According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers with FPD were called by people living in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, east of North Santa […]
KKTV
5-year-old boy identified as victim in Teller County murder-suicide case
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A five-year-old boy is dead following a tragic incident in Teller County. On Thursday, at about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced a “suspicious” death was under investigation in Florissant. The small town is along Highway 24 west of Woodland Park. At...
KRDO
Investigation underway into suspected murder-suicide involving father and son in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway into a suspected murder-suicide involving a child in Teller County. During a media briefing at the Teller County Sheriff's Office headquarters, investigators say the murder-suicide involved a father and a son. At this time, it's unclear who is considered the victim...
Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
KRDO
Police search for additional victims in Colorado Springs Human Trafficking and Pimping case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking the community for additional information and any possible victims to come forward in a human trafficking case out of the Pikes Peak Region. On Dec. 21, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice Unit ended a months-long investigation into the...
KKTV
Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office
Parents protest at a charter school in Colorado, the Liberty Tree Academy. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Updated: 10 hours ago. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case.
KKTV
WATCH: Stolen vehicle recovered by Colorado Springs police after foot chase
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. WATCH- Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Updated: 19 hours ago. Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Colorado cancer survivor talks...
coloradomusic.org
Pueblo Band Teacher Tyler West Victim in Murder-Suicide Case, Suspect from Wyoming
Photo: Tyler West | By Tony Keith, KKTV (Pueblo, CO) | PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) – A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
Colorado Springs man gets record 20-year federal prison sentence for deadly fentanyl deal
Depending on whom you ask, Nathaniel David Corser was either a Boy Scout or a gang member; serious drug dealer or church youth group volunteer. Thursday, 23-year-old Corser became a federal prison inmate after he received the longest sentence in Colorado history for a federal fentanyl case that resulted in the death of Kaeden Norlander, 19, of Colorado Springs.
KKTV
WATCH: Hit-and-run suspect in custody in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) The suspect, accused of killing 2 people in a double stabbing in September 2022, appeared in court Wednesday. Suspects identified following chase and crash in El Paso County.
Search for woman seen stealing electronics from Pueblo West Walmart
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman caught on security camera shoplifting from a Pueblo West grocery store. According to the sheriff's office, the woman seen below was seen leaving the Pueblo West Walmart with electronics. PCSO She reportedly left the area in a black Jeep Liberty. The post Search for woman seen stealing electronics from Pueblo West Walmart appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police activity near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs tied to a traffic stop with stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence near I-25 and Garden of the Gods on Thursday in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News learned about the activity after several concerned viewers reached out. Police had part of Rusina Road closed down at about 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for CSPD says the incident was tied to a traffic stop. A lieutenant at a CSPD substation added the vehicle was believed to be stolen. An officer at the scene reported the suspect tried to run but was captured.
